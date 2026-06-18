Luxury private compartments to launch on Japanese bullet trains

A premium travel experience is coming to Japan's high-speed rail network. Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai) and West Japan Railway Co. (JR West) announced on Wednesday (June 17) that they will introduce luxury "Supreme Class" private compartments on their Shinkansen bullet trains starting from October 1.

The new upscale service aims to cater to passengers seeking premium comfort.

Speaking at a press conference, JR Tokai President Shunsuke Niwa explained that the Supreme Class "allows us to provide better services to customers who want high-quality offerings."

Initially, the operators plan to run approximately 12 trains equipped with these compartments daily, covering both eastbound and westbound routes in October.