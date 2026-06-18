Luxury private compartments to launch on Japanese bullet trains

A premium travel experience is coming to Japan's high-speed rail network. Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai) and West Japan Railway Co. (JR West) announced on Wednesday (June 17) that they will introduce luxury "Supreme Class" private compartments on their Shinkansen bullet trains starting from October 1.
The new upscale service aims to cater to passengers seeking premium comfort.
Speaking at a press conference, JR Tokai President Shunsuke Niwa explained that the Supreme Class "allows us to provide better services to customers who want high-quality offerings."
Initially, the operators plan to run approximately 12 trains equipped with these compartments daily, covering both eastbound and westbound routes in October.
This capacity is scheduled to rise to around 30 trains per day by the end of fiscal 2026, with JR Tokai targeting a rollout across roughly 30 per cent of all Tokaido Shinkansen services by the conclusion of fiscal 2028.
The exclusive compartments will be integrated into the 16-car N700S series train sets across all three service categories: Nozomi, Hikari, and Kodama.
For a one-way journey between Tokyo Station and Shin-Osaka Station in the western city of Osaka, a two-passenger compartment will cost 60,790 yen per person.
Situated in the seventh car of the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen train sets, this premium option carries a heavy premium, costing 41,400 yen more than a standard Green Car premium seat.
These high-end spaces will be equipped with lockable doors and reclining seats, and bookings can only be made online.
While the two-person suites debut first, single-user compartments will be located in the 10th car, followed by the introduction of semi-private compartments in fiscal 2027, which begins next April.
Geographically, the Tokaido Shinkansen line operated by JR Tokai links Tokyo with Shin-Osaka, whereas the Sanyo Shinkansen line, managed by JR West, connects Shin-Osaka to Hakata Station in Fukuoka, a city located in southwestern Japan.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]