Toyota outlines sustainable growth plan amid profit pressure

Toyota Motor Corp’s president Kenta Kon used the company’s annual general meeting on Wednesday (June 17) to reaffirm Toyota’s commitment to making “ever-better cars”, a policy long promoted by Chairman and former president Akio Toyoda.

Addressing shareholders at Toyota’s headquarters in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, Kon said the group intended to keep investing for growth after he took office in April.

“We are becoming a company that can keep pressing the gas pedal on growth investment without applying the brakes,” he said.