Japan’s chicken and egg prices hit record highs in June survey

Retail prices for chicken and eggs in Japan rose in June to their highest levels since the agriculture ministry began compiling the data in August 2003, the ministry said on Tuesday (17 June).
The nationwide average price of chicken increased by 1 yen from the previous month to 155 yen per 100 grams.
The ministry said demand for chicken, seen as a relatively low-cost option, remained firm as prices continued to rise.
More expensive imported chicken also helped shift demand towards domestic products, adding further upward pressure to overall chicken prices, according to the ministry.
Egg prices also stayed at record levels.
The national average price for a 10-egg pack was 309 yen, matching the previous highs recorded in March and May.
The ministry linked the elevated price to chicken culls carried out in response to bird flu outbreaks.
To help stabilise egg supplies, the ministry announced a package of measures aimed at reducing the impact of future outbreaks.
The steps include encouraging chicken management methods designed to minimise culling and setting up a public-private study group to examine ways of identifying infected chickens at an earlier stage.
The monthly survey covers 470 stores across Japan to calculate average retail prices.
The latest survey was carried out from 8 to 10 June.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]