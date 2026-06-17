Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako arrive at Royal Palace Amsterdam

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako arrived at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam on Tuesday afternoon (June 16) as their official visit to the Netherlands moved on to the Dutch capital.
Their arrival drew tourists and residents to Dam Square, the public space in front of the palace.
After being received by Dutch royal officials, the Imperial couple smiled and waved to the crowd before entering the building.
The Emperor and Empress had reached the Netherlands on Saturday and had been staying at Het Oude Loo Castle, a royal residence in Apeldoorn, before travelling to Amsterdam.
On Wednesday morning, they are due to attend a welcoming ceremony in Dam Square and lay flowers at a war memorial there.
That evening, they are scheduled to join a banquet at the Royal Palace hosted by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]