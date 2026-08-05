Russia return reshapes VNL 2027 as Thailand faces tougher field

The return of Russia and an expanded 19-team format will bring a major shake-up to the 2027 Volleyball Nations League (VNL), creating a tougher global stage for Thailand’s women’s national team.

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has approved a special one-year adjustment that will increase the number of participating teams from 18 to 19 in both the men’s and women’s competitions for the 2027 season.

Russia’s men’s and women’s teams will rejoin the VNL after securing places as the highest-ranked teams that had not previously qualified, adding another major contender to the international tournament.