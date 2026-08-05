Russia return reshapes VNL 2027 as Thailand faces tougher field

The return of Russia and an expanded 19-team format will bring a major shake-up to the 2027 Volleyball Nations League (VNL), creating a tougher global stage for Thailand’s women’s national team.
The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has approved a special one-year adjustment that will increase the number of participating teams from 18 to 19 in both the men’s and women’s competitions for the 2027 season.
Russia’s men’s and women’s teams will rejoin the VNL after securing places as the highest-ranked teams that had not previously qualified, adding another major contender to the international tournament.
Russia’s return is expected to be one of the biggest talking points ahead of VNL 2027. The Russian women’s team has traditionally been recognised for its powerful attacking style, fast play and physical strength.
Their inclusion will add further depth to a tournament already featuring leading volleyball nations, including Italy, Brazil, Türkiye and the United States.
The expanded field will also intensify competition for FIVB World Ranking points, as teams battle through a larger line-up featuring more of the world’s top sides.
Thailand’s women’s national team will remain part of the VNL 2027 line-up, maintaining its place among the world’s elite volleyball nations.
The new format means the Thai team will face an even more competitive environment, with additional challenges against established powers and returning contenders.
The 19 confirmed women’s teams are:
The 2027 tournament will also feature new opportunities for emerging teams, with Slovenia’s women’s team receiving a special additional place.
The FIVB’s temporary expansion to 19 teams is designed to broaden participation while increasing the level of competition in one of volleyball’s premier international events.
With Russia back in the competition and more teams competing for ranking points, VNL 2027 is set to deliver a more demanding test for Thailand and the world’s leading volleyball nations.