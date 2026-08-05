Thailand opens rooftop solar vendor registration for 500,000 homes

Thailand has opened registration for businesses installing rooftop solar power systems and for approved equipment from August 3 to September 30, as it seeks to strengthen safety standards and prepare for wider household adoption nationwide under its clean-energy transition policy.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Persvivatana explained that the initiative forms part of a policy led by Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to prepare for the expansion of rooftop solar in the residential sector.

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) and Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) are accepting vendor applications and registrations for key equipment, including solar panels and inverters.

Businesses must meet the eligibility criteria set by the two electricity authorities, while equipment must comply with recognised requirements, including International Electrotechnical Commission standards and Thai Industrial Standards.