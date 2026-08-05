Bangkok and Barcelona enter WorldPride 2030 final bidding stage

Bangkok and Barcelona have been selected as the final two cities bidding to host WorldPride 2030.

The announcement was made at the InterPride Reception, a global networking event, and was greeted with applause from hundreds of InterPride members in attendance.

Advancing to the final stage marks an important milestone for the global movement promoting rights and gender diversity.

The reception provided a space for Pride organisers, organisations, members and partners from around the world to network and celebrate, and served as the venue for the official announcement of the finalist bid cities.