Bangkok and Barcelona enter WorldPride 2030 final bidding stage

Bangkok and Barcelona have been selected as the final two cities bidding to host WorldPride 2030.
The announcement was made at the InterPride Reception, a global networking event, and was greeted with applause from hundreds of InterPride members in attendance.
Advancing to the final stage marks an important milestone for the global movement promoting rights and gender diversity.
The reception provided a space for Pride organisers, organisations, members and partners from around the world to network and celebrate, and served as the venue for the official announcement of the finalist bid cities.
Waaddao – Ann Chumaporn, founder of Bangkok Pride and leader of the bid, presented a vision in which Bangkok’s place in the final reflected the strength of the community and collaboration across all sectors.
Chumaporn described the journey as more than a temporary celebration, viewing it as a means of laying the groundwork for lasting equality through successful efforts to advance legislation recognising diversity.
Cooperation with ASEAN Pride also helps build a network of allies across Asia to drive change and open the way towards a society that respects human dignity.
In the arts and culture segment, Art Arya, a stylist and Thai fashion icon, presented Why Bangkok, highlighting the city’s limitless creativity and its blending of cultural roots with contemporary influences.
Art Arya linked these qualities to Bangkok’s readiness to embrace every form of diversity and offer a distinctive experience.
Keng Tachaya, an artist known for a distinctive style, also gave a contemporary Thai art and music performance intended to communicate across language barriers and showcase Bangkok’s entertainment potential and spirit of friendship.
A key factor in Bangkok’s progress to the final was the attention generated by the Canal Parade on August 1.
The Bangkok Pride team took part with a dazzling gold ASEAN Pride boat headed by Art Arya and Keng Tachaya, together with diversity advocates.
The boat attracted the attention of hundreds of thousands of attendees and was featured on the front pages of media outlets around the world.
Phatthara Lertsukittipongsa of Drag Bangkok expressed pride in presenting Thai drag art to a global audience, describing the event as a platform for artistic exchange and a demonstration of creative power.
Pan Pan, also known as Pangina Heals, helped generate considerable attention and demonstrated that Thai drag artists have international-level potential and that Bangkok is ready to welcome artists from around the world in 2030.
During the final stage, the Thai delegation will continue promoting the Road to Bangkok WorldPride 2030 campaign until August 8.
Its activities include networking at WorldPride Village from August 4 to 8, where it will exchange views with international partners.
The delegation is also taking part in the global Human Rights Conference from August 5 to 7 to reaffirm its position on rights.
The delegation will join the WorldPride March on the final day, August 8, to declare its commitment to equality before attending the closing ceremony and Closing Concert, completing its mission in Amsterdam.
The host city for WorldPride 2030 is scheduled to be selected and announced in January 2027.