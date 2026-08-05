Prasit Jeawkok handed 20-year term in third public fraud case

The Criminal Court on Wednesday (August 5, 2026) sentenced businessman Prasit Jeawkok to 20 years in prison in his third public fraud case, after finding him and three companies guilty of jointly deceiving investors through schemes linked to tourism services and investment returns.
The court also ordered all four defendants to return money to 173 victims, together with annual interest of 7.5% until full repayment.
The case involved charges of jointly borrowing money in a manner amounting to public fraud and offences under the Computer Crime Act. Prosecutors alleged that the defendants received 102 million baht from victims after promoting investment schemes that promised unusually high returns.
The Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road delivered its ruling in case No. AorTorYor 638/2567, filed by Economic and Resource Crimes Division 1 prosecutors against Prasit and three companies listed as defendants No. 1-4.
According to the indictment, Prasit, as an authorised director of the companies, was involved in businesses that encouraged people to become members and recruit additional members to receive benefits from products, tourism packages, accommodation bookings and domestic flight reservations.
The businesses promoted tourism packages through mandaweetour.com, offering advance-payment packages at prices lower than general market rates. Customers who did not use the services within the specified period were offered refunds through coupons or cash payments ranging from 1-10% of the package value.
Prosecutors alleged that between December 3 2020 and May 2 2021, the defendants used websites, social media platforms and LINE Official groups to promote investment plans, including a scheme known as “Private Fund of the Chairman”.
The prosecution said investors were promised profits, interest or other returns ranging from 83.95% to 164.25% per year. However, prosecutors alleged that the defendants could not provide the promised returns and instead used incoming funds to circulate payments to other investors.
The court ruled that testimony from victims regarding their investments was credible and found the prosecution’s evidence sufficient to convict the defendants.
Prasit, who denied the charges and remains in custody, was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for each offence, resulting in a total sentence of 343 years. He was also fined 200,000 baht.
The three companies were each fined 250,000 baht.
However, under Thai law, imprisonment for multiple fraud offences is capped at 20 years. The court therefore reduced Prasit’s actual imprisonment term in this case to 20 years.
The latest ruling is the third public fraud case in which Prasit and his associates have been convicted by the Criminal Court.
In the first case, the court sentenced Prasit to a combined 1,155 years in prison and fined him 145 million baht. The case involved allegations that he and associates, along with two companies, deceived 321 victims through an investment scheme involving the buying and selling of brand-name handbags. His actual imprisonment term was limited to 20 years under the law.
In the second case, the court sentenced Prasit to 1,210 years for public fraud, while a close associate received a sentence of more than 111 years. The actual prison term for each was limited to 20 years.
The court also imposed fines of more than 80 million baht on two companies and ordered compensation for 267 victims. Two other defendants were acquitted but remained in custody pending appeal.
Prasit also received an additional sentence of four years and 12 months on 21 July for attempting to escape court custody during proceedings.
With Wednesday’s ruling, his imprisonment terms across three public fraud cases total 60 years.
Although his combined sentences across all cases exceed 2,000 years, the actual prison term to be served is limited to 64 years and 12 months.