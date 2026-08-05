Prasit Jeawkok handed 20-year term in third public fraud case

Prosecutors alleged that between December 3 2020 and May 2 2021, the defendants used websites, social media platforms and LINE Official groups to promote investment plans, including a scheme known as “Private Fund of the Chairman”.

The prosecution said investors were promised profits, interest or other returns ranging from 83.95% to 164.25% per year. However, prosecutors alleged that the defendants could not provide the promised returns and instead used incoming funds to circulate payments to other investors.

The court ruled that testimony from victims regarding their investments was credible and found the prosecution’s evidence sufficient to convict the defendants.

Prasit, who denied the charges and remains in custody, was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for each offence, resulting in a total sentence of 343 years. He was also fined 200,000 baht.

The three companies were each fined 250,000 baht.

However, under Thai law, imprisonment for multiple fraud offences is capped at 20 years. The court therefore reduced Prasit’s actual imprisonment term in this case to 20 years.

Third public fraud conviction adds to previous sentences

The latest ruling is the third public fraud case in which Prasit and his associates have been convicted by the Criminal Court.

In the first case, the court sentenced Prasit to a combined 1,155 years in prison and fined him 145 million baht. The case involved allegations that he and associates, along with two companies, deceived 321 victims through an investment scheme involving the buying and selling of brand-name handbags. His actual imprisonment term was limited to 20 years under the law.

In the second case, the court sentenced Prasit to 1,210 years for public fraud, while a close associate received a sentence of more than 111 years. The actual prison term for each was limited to 20 years.

The court also imposed fines of more than 80 million baht on two companies and ordered compensation for 267 victims. Two other defendants were acquitted but remained in custody pending appeal.

Combined sentences exceed 2,000 years

Prasit also received an additional sentence of four years and 12 months on 21 July for attempting to escape court custody during proceedings.

With Wednesday’s ruling, his imprisonment terms across three public fraud cases total 60 years.

Although his combined sentences across all cases exceed 2,000 years, the actual prison term to be served is limited to 64 years and 12 months.