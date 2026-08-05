Anutin confirms ID image is genuine as political link examined

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has confirmed that a photograph of his national identity card circulating online is genuine, as authorities investigate claims that personal information linked to the Department of Land Transport was accessible through a website.

Speaking to reporters at Government House before chairing the cabinet meeting on Wednesday (August 5), Anutin was asked whether the image showing him wearing an orange shirt was authentic. He nodded and remarked: “That was a long time ago.”

Asked what action he had ordered, Anutin responded that the relevant agencies would need to determine how the information had emerged, whether it constituted an actual leak and what safeguards were in place.