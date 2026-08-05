Anutin confirms ID image is genuine as political link examined

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has confirmed that a photograph of his national identity card circulating online is genuine, as authorities investigate claims that personal information linked to the Department of Land Transport was accessible through a website.
Speaking to reporters at Government House before chairing the cabinet meeting on Wednesday (August 5), Anutin was asked whether the image showing him wearing an orange shirt was authentic. He nodded and remarked: “That was a long time ago.”
Asked what action he had ordered, Anutin responded that the relevant agencies would need to determine how the information had emerged, whether it constituted an actual leak and what safeguards were in place.
The investigation followed a disclosure by Nitikorn Bunyakulcharoen, an adviser to the opposition leader in the House of Representatives and a former People’s Party party-list candidate.
Nitikorn alleged that information linked to the Department of Land Transport could be retrieved from a website by entering a vehicle registration number. He further claimed that a search using the registration number of Anutin’s private car returned personal details.
Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob subsequently instructed the National Cyber Security Agency to assign the Thailand Computer Emergency Response Team, or ThaiCERT, to work with the Department of Land Transport.
The agencies are gathering information, verifying the allegations, reviewing technical evidence and attempting to trace the source of the records.
Digital forensic analysis is also being used to assess the possible scale and impact of the incident. The inquiry is being conducted based on accurate, transparent and verifiable technical evidence.
Chaichanok said the investigation had made significant progress but asked the public to wait for the technical team to complete its work and release further details.
Preliminary checks indicated that the incident did not involve hacking. Access was instead traced to a single IP address from one location, with one account used to log in twice.
Chaichanok declined to disclose further details, including the location of the IP address, saying the public should wait until the technical team completed its checks to prevent inaccurate information from being released.
He added that the system had already been shut down, so there was no need to worry about further leaks through the same channel.
Asked about suggestions that political actors might have been involved, Chaichanok said the possibility was high based on the pattern detected. However, he stressed that no firm conclusion had been reached and urged the public to await the final findings.
Chaichanok also confirmed that a separate image of him circulating online was authentic, describing it as an old photograph from his previous identity card.