Sihasak outlines border, trade and peace agenda for Myanmar talks

Thailand will discuss border security, cross-border crime, trade and Myanmar’s peace process during talks with Myanmar’s Senior General Min Aung Hlaing during his visit to Thailand on August 6, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said.





Speaking at Government House on August 5, Sihasak said the discussions would cover two main areas: bilateral issues between Thailand and Myanmar, and the broader situation inside Myanmar.

On bilateral matters, Thailand wants the border areas to be free from armed clashes and to strengthen cooperation against scam networks and drug trafficking, he said.

The two sides are also expected to sign terms of reference (TOR) to establish a joint working group responsible for addressing pollution in border rivers, particularly the Kok River. Sihasak said the issue was important, while noting that the private sector was also focused on restoring border trade.