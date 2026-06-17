Xi and Min Aung Hlaing discuss deeper bilateral cooperation

President Xi Jinping said China was prepared to work with Myanmar to broaden comprehensive strategic cooperation and make further progress in building a China-Myanmar community with a shared future, saying the partnership should bring greater benefits to both peoples and contribute more to regional peace and development.
Xi made the remarks in Beijing on Tuesday during talks with Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing, who is making a five-day state visit to China, his first since taking office as president in April.
Pointing to Min Aung Hlaing’s long-standing commitment to friendship with China, Xi said the two leaders met twice last year and held in-depth exchanges on strategic issues shaping the future direction of bilateral relations.
Xi said China and Myanmar share a profound “pauk-phaw” friendship.
Over the 76 years since diplomatic ties were established, the two neighbouring countries have stood together through difficult times, helped each other, and jointly advocated and practised the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, he said.
Their ties, Xi added, have become a strong example of equality and mutually beneficial cooperation between countries.
China gives Myanmar an important place in its neighbourhood diplomacy and remains committed to non-interference in internal affairs, Xi said.
He added that China’s policy of friendship towards Myanmar is directed at all the people of Myanmar.
Xi voiced firm support for Myanmar in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and backed Myanmar’s new government in balancing development and security while pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions and supported by its people.
As the neighbour sharing Myanmar’s longest border, China is a trustworthy friend and partner, Xi said.
He urged both sides to maintain strategic clarity and focus, and to strengthen solidarity and coordination amid a turbulent and changing international landscape.
Xi said this year marks the start of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan period, from 2026 to 2030, and that China is ready to share its development experience with Myanmar.
He called for the joint building of a China-Myanmar community with a shared future featuring political friendship and mutual trust, mutually beneficial development, coordinated and mutually reinforcing security, and integrated and mutually enriching exchanges.
Describing the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor as a flagship project under Belt and Road cooperation, Xi said both sides should steadily advance key projects while ensuring security, to help Myanmar develop its economy and improve people’s livelihoods.
China is also ready to increase support for Myanmar’s post-earthquake reconstruction and carry out more “small yet smart” assistance projects, Xi said.
He called on the two countries to continue joint crackdowns on online gambling, telecom fraud, drug trafficking and other criminal activities to protect the interests and security of both peoples.
Xi also said China supports all parties in Myanmar in pursuing peace and reconciliation through peace talks and in achieving long-term peace and stability in northern Myanmar, saying this serves the fundamental and long-term interests of Myanmar and its people.
Min Aung Hlaing thanked China for its long-standing and selfless support for Myanmar’s development, stability, peace and reconciliation, and reaffirmed Myanmar’s firm commitment to the one-China principle.
Myanmar’s new government is making every effort to advance domestic peace and development, he said.
He added that Myanmar hopes to strengthen all-around cooperation with China, jointly develop the Myanmar-China Economic Corridor, and raise the level of trade and investment.
Min Aung Hlaing pledged that Myanmar would make every effort to protect the safety of Chinese enterprises and personnel in the country, and said Myanmar would work closely with China to combat online gambling and telecom fraud.
He also expressed full support for the four global initiatives proposed by Xi and said Myanmar was ready to strengthen multilateral communication and coordination with China.
After the talks, the two presidents witnessed the signing of several cooperation documents covering transport, livelihoods and other areas.
Premier Li Qiang also met Min Aung Hlaing on Tuesday.
Du Lan, an associate research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies, said the visit comes at a crucial moment as Myanmar seeks to restore development and stabilise its domestic situation.
“It reflects the strong willingness of Myanmar’s new government to deepen ties with China, as well as the strategic resilience of China-Myanmar relations,” she said.
Du said China has been Myanmar’s largest trading partner for many years and an important source of investment.
Cooperation in infrastructure, energy, minerals and other areas, she added, helps Myanmar address bottlenecks in funding, technology and infrastructure.
According to China’s Foreign Ministry, bilateral trade reached US$19.4 billion in 2025, up 19.1 per cent year on year.
After a strong earthquake struck Myanmar last year, China announced 1.1 billion yuan, or $163 million, in assistance for disaster relief and reconstruction.
Zhou Fangyin, a professor at Sun Yat-sen University’s School of International Relations, said stronger China-Myanmar relations would help prevent regional conflicts from spilling over, improve local livelihoods and promote peace through development.
At a time when geopolitical shocks are intensifying in many parts of the world, peace and stability in East Asia have not come easily and should be valued even more, Zhou said.
China Daily