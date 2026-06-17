Xi and Min Aung Hlaing discuss deeper bilateral cooperation

President Xi Jinping said China was prepared to work with Myanmar to broaden comprehensive strategic cooperation and make further progress in building a China-Myanmar community with a shared future, saying the partnership should bring greater benefits to both peoples and contribute more to regional peace and development.

Xi made the remarks in Beijing on Tuesday during talks with Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing, who is making a five-day state visit to China, his first since taking office as president in April.

Pointing to Min Aung Hlaing’s long-standing commitment to friendship with China, Xi said the two leaders met twice last year and held in-depth exchanges on strategic issues shaping the future direction of bilateral relations.

Xi said China and Myanmar share a profound “pauk-phaw” friendship.

Over the 76 years since diplomatic ties were established, the two neighbouring countries have stood together through difficult times, helped each other, and jointly advocated and practised the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, he said.

Their ties, Xi added, have become a strong example of equality and mutually beneficial cooperation between countries.

China gives Myanmar an important place in its neighbourhood diplomacy and remains committed to non-interference in internal affairs, Xi said.

He added that China’s policy of friendship towards Myanmar is directed at all the people of Myanmar.