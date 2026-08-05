Two suspects killed and stolen police gun recovered in Narathiwat

Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Samran Nuanma led a security operation in Sukhirin district, Narathiwat, on Wednesday (August 5), in which two suspects linked to a fatal attack on police officers were killed during an exchange of fire.

The operation followed the shooting of police officers while they were on duty at an oil palm plantation in Phrai Wan subdistrict, Tak Bai district, on August 2. The attack left two officers dead.

Provincial Police Region 9 Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Piyawat Chalermsri said officers had surrounded a target location in Sukhirin from 2am on Wednesday.

Two suspects believed to have been involved in the Tak Bai shooting were killed during the operation.

The first was identified as 23-year-old Abdul Mukhlis, who was wanted under two arrest warrants in connection with theft and drug distribution cases. Forensic examination found DNA linking him to parts of a firearm seized from a hut at the scene of the earlier attack.

The second suspect, identified as 34-year-old Saman, was also wanted under two arrest warrants on charges of jointly committing murder and theft.