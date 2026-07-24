Army spokesman accuses attackers’ supporters of using AI image to distort Narathiwat case

Royal Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree on Friday clarified a viral image allegedly showing a tattoo on the arm of one of the attackers involved in the shooting at a ranger checkpoint in Narathiwat.

The image had been shared online along with claims questioning whether the attacker could be Muslim, as tattoos are generally regarded as contrary to Islamic principles.

Winthai said the image was generated or altered by AI, adding that it was likely spread by supporters of those behind the attack in an attempt to stir public opinion, divert attention and distort facts.

He said the image appeared unnaturally sharp and excessively enhanced, making it look artificial.

“The image looks deliberately adjusted to be overly clear, so it appears unnatural. I believe ordinary people can see this. It is an old method that has been used before, but it can no longer deceive society today. People now consume news with enough judgement,” Winthai said.