Narathiwat Task Force expands martial law search and force powers

The Narathiwat Task Force issued a directive on Friday (July 24, 2026) raising security to the highest level across Narathiwat province and authorising the full use of powers under martial law.
The measure, signed by Major General Yodawut Phuengphak, commander of the task force, on Wednesday (July 22), is intended to support the search for those responsible for the shooting that killed five paramilitary rangers.
Military personnel may conduct wide-ranging cordon-and-search operations, establish checkpoints, inspect suspicious vehicles and search homes believed to be linked to unrest.
They may also arrest and detain people suspected of involvement in unrest.
Military personnel may use weapons immediately if individuals involved in violence pose a threat to troops, responded is necessary and proportionate.
Civilian officials must comply with military requests relating to security operations, efforts to suppress violence or the maintenance of public order.
The measures took effect on the date of signing and will remain in force until changed.
The task force described the move as a decisive step to tighten control of the area, increase pressure on the perpetrators, bring them to justice and provide the highest possible protection for residents’ lives and property.