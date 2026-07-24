Narathiwat Task Force expands martial law search and force powers

The Narathiwat Task Force issued a directive on Friday (July 24, 2026) raising security to the highest level across Narathiwat province and authorising the full use of powers under martial law.

The measure, signed by Major General Yodawut Phuengphak, commander of the task force, on Wednesday (July 22), is intended to support the search for those responsible for the shooting that killed five paramilitary rangers.