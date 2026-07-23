Five rangers killed, civilians injured in Narathiwat checkpoint attack

Five paramilitary rangers were killed and five civilians were injured when a group of black-clad attackers opened fire and threw pipe bombs at a checkpoint in Narathiwat’s Ra-ngae district on Wednesday evening.

The attack took place at about 6.45pm on July 22 at the Bukeh Sami municipal checkpoint in the Ton Yong Mas municipality. The post was operated by the 4509th Ranger Company under the 45th Ranger Forces Regiment Task Force.

According to the initial account, six attackers dressed in black arrived in a black four-door Nissan pickup and launched a sustained attack using firearms and pipe bombs.



The five rangers died at the scene. They were identified as:

Sergeant Major First Class Theerayut Somakerd Ranger Volunteer Sakiriya Jena Ranger Volunteer Wimon Dabthong Ranger Volunteer Nattasit Kaewsena Ranger Volunteer Salahuding Pi

The civilians listed as injured were Habib Hina, Muhammad Ali Abrue, Farhah Abrue, Muhammad Hafit Hina and Awatif Bueraheng. Habib and Awatif were identified as boys.

Emergency teams transported the injured to hospitals in the area for treatment.