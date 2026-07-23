Officials face disciplinary probe over death of wild elephant Sido Hoo-pub

A fact-finding committee under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has concluded that the death of a wild elephant named Sido Hoo-pub during a relocation operation in February resulted from negligence by officials carrying out the mission.

The findings have led to a proposal to appoint a disciplinary investigation committee and pursue civil liability proceedings against executives of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, as well as officials involved, to compensate for damages based on the value of the lost wild elephant.

According to the ministry’s fact-finding announcement on the death of Sido Hoo-pub, the key details are as follows:

1. Fact-finding committee appointed

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment issued Confidential Order No 194/2569, dated March 11, 2026, appointing a fact-finding committee to investigate the death of wild elephant Sido Hoo-pub and all related issues.

2. Investigation findings

The committee found that during the capture and relocation of Sido Hoo-pub, some officials performed their duties negligently. The negligence was identified as a major factor leading to the elephant’s death during the operation.

3. Disciplinary and legal measures