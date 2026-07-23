Top job searches reflect changing expectations among Thai workers

Business and digital roles draw interest as Marketing remains prominent

Amid intense competition in the labour market, people at the beginning of their careers continued preparing to enter the workforce.

This was consistent with the 15 most popular search terms, three of which related to early-career job seekers.

The three early-career search terms were New Graduate in second place, Internship in eighth and the Thai equivalent of “new graduate” in 11th.

The rankings reflected continued activity among people preparing to begin their careers and seeking entry-level positions that offered opportunities to learn, develop skills and support long-term growth.

The rankings reflected continued activity among those preparing to begin their careers and seeking entry-level positions that offered opportunities to learn, develop skills and support long-term growth.

At the same time, the search terms showed that job seekers continued to be interested in fields with important roles in driving businesses and the transition to the digital era.

Marketing remained among the leading searches, reflecting continued interest in a field that helps drive business growth.

Its roles include brand building and digital marketing, while HR and Data Analyst continued to attract interest because of their importance in managing and developing personnel and using data analysis to support decision-making and business strategy in the digital era.

Overall, job searches during the first half of 2026 showed that Thai job seekers continued to value flexible working arrangements while also seeking growth opportunities in careers with potential and relevance to the needs of the modern labour market.

Preparation before entering the labour market, alongside the development of skills aligned with future labour-market demand, is expected to remain a priority for job seekers throughout the second half of 2026.