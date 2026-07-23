Top job searches reflect changing expectations among Thai workers

THURSDAY, JULY 23, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Top job searches reflect changing expectations among Thai workers

Jobsdb by SEEK data for January to June 2026 show strong search interest in work-from-home roles, graduate openings, Marketing, HR and Data Analyst positions.

Jobsdb by SEEK, a leading online job platform in Thailand, has reported that today’s Thai job seekers prioritise working arrangements that suit their lifestyles, career paths with growth potential and skills aligned with the needs of the modern labour market.

This was reflected in the platform’s most popular search terms during the first half of 2026, from January to June.

Duangporn Promon, Managing Director of Jobsdb by SEEK Thailand, said that amid uncertainty in the labour market, job seekers continued to prioritise flexible working arrangements and career growth.

Rather than considering job titles alone, they were also looking for organisations that could support their lifestyles and long-term development.

Five most popular search terms among today’s job seekers

  • Work from Home was the most popular search term, reflecting the continued importance of workplace flexibility in employment decisions among Thai job seekers. Many applicants were looking not only for positions suited to their abilities but also for working arrangements that supported work-life balance.
  • New Graduate ranked second, reflecting continued activity among recent graduates entering the labour market. They were seeking opportunities to begin their careers through entry-level positions that allowed them to learn, develop skills and build towards long-term career growth.
  • Marketing remained one of the fields attracting sustained interest because of its important role in driving business growth, brand building and digital marketing. This reflected job seekers’ continued belief in the field’s long-term potential and growth opportunities.
  • HR continued to attract interest, particularly roles involving human resources management, recruitment, organisational development and the creation of workplace cultures suited to younger generations. These functions all play an important role in driving organisations today.
  • Data Analyst ranked among the five most popular search terms, reflecting interest in careers driven by data and technology. Amid the transition to the digital era, many organisations are increasingly using data to inform decision-making and business strategy, meaning data analysis skills remain in demand.

Business and digital roles draw interest as Marketing remains prominent

Amid intense competition in the labour market, people at the beginning of their careers continued preparing to enter the workforce.

This was consistent with the 15 most popular search terms, three of which related to early-career job seekers.

The three early-career search terms were New Graduate in second place, Internship in eighth and the Thai equivalent of “new graduate” in 11th.

The rankings reflected continued activity among people preparing to begin their careers and seeking entry-level positions that offered opportunities to learn, develop skills and support long-term growth.

The rankings reflected continued activity among those preparing to begin their careers and seeking entry-level positions that offered opportunities to learn, develop skills and support long-term growth.

At the same time, the search terms showed that job seekers continued to be interested in fields with important roles in driving businesses and the transition to the digital era.

Marketing remained among the leading searches, reflecting continued interest in a field that helps drive business growth.

Its roles include brand building and digital marketing, while HR and Data Analyst continued to attract interest because of their importance in managing and developing personnel and using data analysis to support decision-making and business strategy in the digital era.

Overall, job searches during the first half of 2026 showed that Thai job seekers continued to value flexible working arrangements while also seeking growth opportunities in careers with potential and relevance to the needs of the modern labour market.

Preparation before entering the labour market, alongside the development of skills aligned with future labour-market demand, is expected to remain a priority for job seekers throughout the second half of 2026.

The Nation Editorial Team

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