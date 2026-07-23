CCTV shows nine attackers raiding Narathiwat checkpoint in 90 seconds

CCTV footage has revealed how nine attackers carried out a deadly 90-second raid on the Bukeh Sami checkpoint in Narathiwat, killing five paramilitary rangers and injuring six civilians.

The attack happened at about 6.45pm on Wednesday, July 22, at the checkpoint in Village 7 of Tanyong Mat subdistrict, Ra-ngae district. The post was manned by members of the 4509th Ranger Company under the 45th Ranger Regiment Task Force.

Investigators initially believed six people were involved, but footage from cameras outside and across from the checkpoint later showed a nine-member group operating in two teams.

Seven attackers travelled in a black pickup

The first team consisted of seven people travelling in a black Nissan pickup registered in Songkhla as ผน 6866.

One drove the vehicle, while six others sat in the truck bed. They wore black clothing resembling paramilitary uniforms and broad-brimmed hats that partly hid their faces.

A second team followed on a red-and-white Honda Wave motorcycle. Its registration number could not be seen.

The rider wore a white shirt and a helmet and was reportedly carrying an 11mm pistol. The male passenger wore a black women’s hijab as a disguise and carried an AK-type rifle.

The motorcycle appeared to act as rear cover for the pickup as the group approached the checkpoint from Tanyong Mat market.