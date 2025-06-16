Muslim woman killed, ranger injured in two insurgency attacks in Pattani and Narathiwat

Muslim insurgents launched two separate attacks in the southern border provinces of Pattani and Narathiwat on Monday morning, killing a Muslim woman and injuring a Buddhist army ranger, police reported.

Pattani attack targets woman suspected of aiding authorities

The first attack occurred at 8:10 a.m. in Pattani’s Thung Yang Daeng district. Six insurgents, dressed as women with hijabs concealing their faces, opened fire at two women outside a house near a local mosque in Moo 5 village, Tambon Paku.

The first victim was identified as Nurison Dohloh, a temporary government employee working under a special project to assist victims of southern violence.