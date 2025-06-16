Muslim woman killed, ranger injured in two insurgency attacks in Pattani and Narathiwat

Muslim insurgents launched two separate attacks in the southern border provinces of Pattani and Narathiwat on Monday morning, killing a Muslim woman and injuring a Buddhist army ranger, police reported.
The first attack occurred at 8:10 a.m. in Pattani’s Thung Yang Daeng district. Six insurgents, dressed as women with hijabs concealing their faces, opened fire at two women outside a house near a local mosque in Moo 5 village, Tambon Paku.
The first victim was identified as Nurison Dohloh, a temporary government employee working under a special project to assist victims of southern violence.
She was shot in the back and later died at Thung Yang Daeng Hospital.
The second woman, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was shot in the leg.
Security sources believe the attackers suspected that Nurison was acting as an informant for the authorities, and intentionally targeted her to intimidate other local residents into not cooperating with state officials.
The second victim is believed to have been struck by a stray bullet.
The second attack took place around the same time in Narathiwat’s Bacho district. An unknown number of insurgents detonated a homemade bomb planted at the entrance to Ban Yamu Raenae village, Tambon Bareh Nua, aiming to ambush a patrol unit of army rangers.
Phanthakarn Inthakuan, a ranger, was hit by shrapnel in the face and body and suffered serious injuries. He was rushed to Bacho District Hospital for emergency treatment.