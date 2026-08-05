Thailand-Vietnam parliamentary ties support strategic partnership

An official visit to Vietnam by Thai House Speaker Sophon Saram is expected to strengthen legislative cooperation and help carry bilateral commitments forward, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung.

Sophon will be in Vietnam from August 5–7 at the invitation of Tran Thanh Man, Chairman of Vietnam’s National Assembly.

He holds the dual posts of President of Thailand’s National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The visit takes place as both countries mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations on August 6, five decades after ties were established in 1976.

It follows Party General Secretary and State President To Lam’s official visit to Thailand on May 27–28 and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s visit to Vietnam on June 8–9.

Hung told Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Bangkok that links between the two parliaments formed an essential part of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In his assessment, Sophon’s visit demonstrates the importance Thailand attaches to Vietnam and the commitment of both legislatures to expand parliamentary diplomacy.

The upgraded relationship has also increased the importance of parliamentary scrutiny, Hung explained.