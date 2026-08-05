Thailand-Vietnam parliamentary ties support strategic partnership

An official visit to Vietnam by Thai House Speaker Sophon Saram is expected to strengthen legislative cooperation and help carry bilateral commitments forward, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung.
Sophon will be in Vietnam from August 5–7 at the invitation of Tran Thanh Man, Chairman of Vietnam’s National Assembly.
He holds the dual posts of President of Thailand’s National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives.
The visit takes place as both countries mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations on August 6, five decades after ties were established in 1976.
It follows Party General Secretary and State President To Lam’s official visit to Thailand on May 27–28 and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s visit to Vietnam on June 8–9.
Hung told Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Bangkok that links between the two parliaments formed an essential part of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
In his assessment, Sophon’s visit demonstrates the importance Thailand attaches to Vietnam and the commitment of both legislatures to expand parliamentary diplomacy.
The upgraded relationship has also increased the importance of parliamentary scrutiny, Hung explained.
The legislatures can help improve the legal framework for bilateral agreements, monitor their implementation and promote the fulfilment of commitments made by senior leaders.
He considered those functions necessary for cooperation to become more substantive, effective and beneficial to people in both countries.
During the visit, the two sides are expected to consider how to carry forward the 2023–2028 cooperation agreement between Vietnam’s National Assembly and Thailand’s House of Representatives.
Other areas include exchanges on law-making, scrutiny and decisions concerning major national issues, alongside visits by delegations at all levels and continued coordination and mutual support in the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).
Past cooperation has included senior visits, professional exchanges and the sharing of experience in law-making, parliamentary scrutiny and decisions on major national issues.
The two sides have also worked together through AIPA and IPU, where their coordination and mutual support have reinforced each country’s voice and role in regional and international discussions.
“I hope the visit will provide fresh momentum for both sides to review and accelerate the implementation of existing cooperation agreements,” Hung said.
He also favoured discussions on a wider agenda covering the economy, trade, investment, connectivity, education, science and technology, innovation and people-to-people exchanges, as well as closer coordination in regional mechanisms, especially ASEAN.
Hung expected this year’s sequence of high-level visits to lead the partnership into a new phase, deepen cooperation and yield more tangible results.
He believed the exchanges would reinforce political trust, deepen strategic cohesion and preserve positive momentum.
He also anticipated stronger economic progress in trade, investment, logistics, digital transformation, the green transition, high-tech agriculture and emerging technologies.
Cultural, educational and tourism cooperation, connections between localities and youth exchanges are expected to expand as well, strengthening the relationship’s social foundations and ties between the Thai and Vietnamese people.
Source: Vietnam News