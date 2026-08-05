Thailand sees no impact from Cambodia’s plan for UN map recognition

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow said at Government House on Wednesday (August 5, 2026) that Cambodia’s plan to ask the United Nations to recognise MOU 43 (on the survey and demarcation of the land boundary) and a 1:200,000-scale map would have no impact on Thailand.

Such documents and MOUs were already recognised by the UN, he said, meaning there was nothing new and no cause for concern.

He added that MOU 43 was not confined to the 1:200,000-scale map, as treaty provisions also covered matters such as the watershed line, while Thailand had maintained its position on the 1:50,000-scale map in its possession.

Cambodia’s move would therefore have no effect on any party because the evidence was already held by the UN, he said.

Turning to Cambodia’s move to bring Thailand into compulsory conciliation, Sihasak said both sides were participating in the nomination process.

Six or seven names had already been submitted, after which each side would have to select three.

Names from both sides were still being compiled, while the decision would rest with the panel of conciliators, which currently had four members.

The prime minister had maintained that Cambodia could not compel Thailand to participate.