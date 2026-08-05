Tiger kills Huai Kha Khaeng ranger as safety review ordered

A frontline ranger at Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary was killed after being attacked by a tiger while on duty on Wednesday (August 5, 2026), with his body later found in the Thap Salao stream after apparently being dragged from the scene.
Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin expressed his condolences over the death of Sakarin Wichachan, a government employee assigned to the sanctuary, and ordered authorities to provide full assistance to his family.
He also instructed the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation to investigate the incident and urgently review safety measures for officers working in high-risk areas.
According to an initial report received by Suchart from department director-general Atthaphon Charoenchansa, Sakarin died while carrying out his duties in the sanctuary earlier on Wednesday morning.
Officials began searching for him after he failed to arrive at a designated meeting point for a youth camp mission.
When officers checked his accommodation area, they found his mobile phone and personal belongings, along with traces believed to indicate that a wild animal had dragged away its prey.
Sakarin’s body was later discovered in the Thap Salao stream, about 200 metres from the original location. Authorities found signs of a wild animal attack and fresh tiger footprints nearby.
Officials have notified investigators at Lan Sak Police Station to proceed with legal procedures. They have also contacted Sakarin’s relatives and will continue gathering information to establish the full circumstances of the incident.
Suchart said he was deeply saddened by the loss of a field officer who had dedicated himself to protecting Thailand’s forests and natural resources.
He instructed the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation to ensure Sakarin’s family receives all eligible welfare benefits and support.
The minister also ordered officials to review operational safety measures for forest officers in vulnerable areas to reduce the risk of similar incidents.
“Every forest protection officer is a key force in safeguarding the country’s natural resources and forests. This loss is a major loss for the family of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment,” Suchart said.
“I would like to express my deepest condolences for Sakarin’s passing and offer encouragement to his family and all colleagues.”
The ministry will strengthen safety measures for forest protection officers nationwide, Suchart said, adding that frontline personnel should receive the best possible support while carrying out their duties.