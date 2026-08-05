Tiger kills Huai Kha Khaeng ranger as safety review ordered

Sakarin’s body was later discovered in the Thap Salao stream, about 200 metres from the original location. Authorities found signs of a wild animal attack and fresh tiger footprints nearby.

Officials have notified investigators at Lan Sak Police Station to proceed with legal procedures. They have also contacted Sakarin’s relatives and will continue gathering information to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Ministry orders support and stronger ranger protection

Suchart said he was deeply saddened by the loss of a field officer who had dedicated himself to protecting Thailand’s forests and natural resources.

He instructed the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation to ensure Sakarin’s family receives all eligible welfare benefits and support.

The minister also ordered officials to review operational safety measures for forest officers in vulnerable areas to reduce the risk of similar incidents.

“Every forest protection officer is a key force in safeguarding the country’s natural resources and forests. This loss is a major loss for the family of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment,” Suchart said.

“I would like to express my deepest condolences for Sakarin’s passing and offer encouragement to his family and all colleagues.”

The ministry will strengthen safety measures for forest protection officers nationwide, Suchart said, adding that frontline personnel should receive the best possible support while carrying out their duties.