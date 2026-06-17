First in Thailand! True Corporation Partners with QTRic and qBraid from the US

The initiative will enhance capabilities in research, talent development, and the development of a regional Quantum AI experimental platform to drive and uplift Thailand's capacity toward a leader in quantum technology and intelligent infrastructure in Southeast Asia;

QTRic (Quantum Technology Research Initiative Consortium), Thailand’s quantum technology collaborative network, brings together over 120 researchers from 19 leading organizations in Thailand, with support from the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI). The consortium contributes academic knowledge and approaches for deploying Quantum AI to solve highly complex industrial problems through in-depth research.

(Quantum Technology Research Initiative Consortium), Thailand’s quantum technology collaborative network, brings together over 120 researchers from 19 leading organizations in Thailand, with support from the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI). The consortium contributes academic knowledge and approaches for deploying Quantum AI to solve highly complex industrial problems through in-depth research. qBraid , a world-class quantum cloud software platform startup, brings its expertise in quantum technology and cutting-edge tools, including qBraid Lab, a cloud-based platform for quantum computing) and qBraid-SDK, a platform-agnostic quantum runtime framework designed for both quantum software and hardware providers. These tools allow Thai researchers and innovators to access and fully utilize world-leading quantum computers via cloud platform.

, a world-class quantum cloud software platform startup, brings its expertise in quantum technology and cutting-edge tools, including qBraid Lab, a cloud-based platform for quantum computing) and qBraid-SDK, a platform-agnostic quantum runtime framework designed for both quantum software and hardware providers. These tools allow Thai researchers and innovators to access and fully utilize world-leading quantum computers via cloud platform. True Innovation Center of Excellence, under CP CoE, represents the private sector by bringing the strength and ecosystem of True Corporation and CP Group, including telecommunications infrastructure, innovation R&D labs, and True Digital Park. True’s CoE aims to build a quantum community that attracts quantum experts to Thailand, creating a space for knowledge exchange. It also shares direct insights and a deep understanding of the limitations and complex problems across diverse industries in Thailand, collaborating to brainstorm, experiment, and ignite innovative prototypes that can be tangibly applied in the real business world.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Worawat Meevasana, President of QTRic and Professor of Physics at Suranaree University of Technology, said “This MoU signing marks a new chapter of collaborative effort in driving quantum technology under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework, connecting academic knowledge with real-world challenges in industrial and commercial sectors across ASEAN and worldwide. The collaboration between QTRic and qBraid, a leading technology partner from the United States, grants Thais access to world-class quantum computer hardware. When integrated with True Corporation's capabilities, this synergy will translate academic capacity and cutting-edge tools into tangible quantum innovations that generate sustainable commercial value. This aligns with QTRic's commitment to co-creating frontier research and cultivating highly skilled digital talent, serving as a key catalyst to accelerate and elevate Thailand's quantum technology ecosystem onto the global stage.”

Ricky Young, Chief Operating Officer of qBraid, said, “We are delighted and excited to be part of this significant collaboration with True Corporation and QTRic. As a quantum technology startup from Chicago, qBraid will bring our one-stop platform to connect Thai researchers, innovators, and business enterprises, enabling them to access and fully utilize over 26 world-leading quantum computer systems via cloud platform, without hardware available locally. This represents a crucial first step in driving the advancement of quantum technology in Thailand.

Currently, quantum is growing rapidly, driving a technological revolution that will bring immense benefits in terms of optimization across various sectors such as manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals. Quantum computing represents a new form of computational technology and possesses the potential to go far beyond what regular CPUs and GPUs are currently capable of. Given the unique and exciting challenges within Thailand, this serves as a great opportunity to foster capabilities and harness this advanced technology for impactful, real-world applications in the near future”.

Ekaraj Panjavinin, Head of Research and Innovation, True Corporation Plc., said, “The MoU on the ‘Quantum AI & Intelligent Infrastructure Joint Research Collaboration’ project reinforces the ambition of True Corporation's research and innovation center to utilize advanced technology to tackle real-world challenges through proper and validated methods. Although our lab currently has certified quantum experts, developing emerging technologies requires collaboration across various sectors. Therefore, this partnership signifies a first for Thailand and stands as a vital, solid step that establishes a benchmark capable of driving the technology development process in a meaningful and concrete way. With our shared belief in driving and integrating the quantum technology development, we aim to extend this into functional prototypes for real industrial use, rather than remaining confined to conceptual frameworks or laboratory R&D, thereby maximizing benefits and propelling Thailand's technological capabilities to compete globally.”

The “Quantum AI & Intelligent Infrastructure Joint Research Collaboration” project encompasses four core pillars of collaboration, as follows:

Quantum AI and Quantum-Inspired Optimization: Leveraging the capabilities of quantum technology to overcome existing limitations in solving a wide range of complex problems that current technologies cannot yet address.

Leveraging the capabilities of quantum technology to overcome existing limitations in solving a wide range of complex problems that current technologies cannot yet address. AutonoMoUs Infrastructure & Intelligent Systems: Elevating intelligent infrastructure to serve as a strong foundation for all Thai industrial sectors, preparing them to tackle complex challenges in the modern competitive landscape. This is crucial for telecommunications, where full network automation remains unattainable, requiring quantum power to dynamic network demands

Elevating intelligent infrastructure to serve as a strong foundation for all Thai industrial sectors, preparing them to tackle complex challenges in the modern competitive landscape. This is crucial for telecommunications, where full network automation remains unattainable, requiring quantum power to dynamic network demands Modeling: Focusing on both Advanced Simulation and Digital Twin Technologies, where current technology reaches its limits.

Focusing on both Advanced Simulation and Digital Twin Technologies, where current technology reaches its limits. Quantum-Safe Infrastructure Exploration: Upgrading existing cybersecurity standards to protect data and infrastructure from potential decryption through the utilization of quantum technology (post-quantum security).



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