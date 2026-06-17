First in Thailand! True Corporation Partners with QTRic and qBraid from the US

Bangkok, 17 June 2026 - True Corporation’s Innovation Center of Excellence marked a flagship milestone of quantum technology in Thailand, announcing a collaboration with leading domestic and international quantum pioneers. Under the “Quantum AI & Intelligent Infrastructure Joint Research Collaboration” project, True Corporation signed a MoU with QTRic (Quantum Technology Research Initiative Consortium), Thailand’s quantum technology collaborative network, and qBraid, a world-class quantum software platform startup from the United States, to build a comprehensive quantum ecosystem and establish a concrete framework for joint quantum technology development. This partnership aims to drive quantum advancement in Thailand and propel the nation to become Southeast Asia's quantum hub.
This collaboration represents the beginning of uniting forces across all sectors, including the government, academic and education, world-class quantum technology leaders, and the private sector, forging a collaborative learning network and accelerate quantum technology development in Thailand to reach global standards. Building upon the unique strengths of each sector, this strategic alliance seamlessly combines and connects academic knowledge and research, a world-class quantum cloud software platform, digital infrastructure, R&D centers, and real-world business insights. This synergy leverages the advanced optimization capabilities of quantum technology which are applicable across various sectors to solve highly complex problems within Thailand's diverse industries, including telecommunications, finance, retail, manufacturing, agriculture, and healthcare. Ultimately, these efforts will serve as a key driver to strengthen the country's digital economy and society, elevating Thailand's competitiveness on the global stage.
The initiative will enhance capabilities in research, talent development, and the development of a regional Quantum AI experimental platform to drive and uplift Thailand's capacity toward a leader in quantum technology and intelligent infrastructure in Southeast Asia;
Assoc. Prof. Dr. Worawat Meevasana, President of QTRic and Professor of Physics at Suranaree University of Technology, said “This MoU signing marks a new chapter of collaborative effort in driving quantum technology under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework, connecting academic knowledge with real-world challenges in industrial and commercial sectors across ASEAN and worldwide. The collaboration between QTRic and qBraid, a leading technology partner from the United States, grants Thais access to world-class quantum computer hardware. When integrated with True Corporation's capabilities, this synergy will translate academic capacity and cutting-edge tools into tangible quantum innovations that generate sustainable commercial value. This aligns with QTRic's commitment to co-creating frontier research and cultivating highly skilled digital talent, serving as a key catalyst to accelerate and elevate Thailand's quantum technology ecosystem onto the global stage.”
Ricky Young, Chief Operating Officer of qBraid, said, “We are delighted and excited to be part of this significant collaboration with True Corporation and QTRic. As a quantum technology startup from Chicago, qBraid will bring our one-stop platform to connect Thai researchers, innovators, and business enterprises, enabling them to access and fully utilize over 26 world-leading quantum computer systems via cloud platform, without hardware available locally. This represents a crucial first step in driving the advancement of quantum technology in Thailand.
Currently, quantum is growing rapidly, driving a technological revolution that will bring immense benefits in terms of optimization across various sectors such as manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals. Quantum computing represents a new form of computational technology and possesses the potential to go far beyond what regular CPUs and GPUs are currently capable of. Given the unique and exciting challenges within Thailand, this serves as a great opportunity to foster capabilities and harness this advanced technology for impactful, real-world applications in the near future”.
Ekaraj Panjavinin, Head of Research and Innovation, True Corporation Plc., said, “The MoU on the ‘Quantum AI & Intelligent Infrastructure Joint Research Collaboration’ project reinforces the ambition of True Corporation's research and innovation center to utilize advanced technology to tackle real-world challenges through proper and validated methods. Although our lab currently has certified quantum experts, developing emerging technologies requires collaboration across various sectors. Therefore, this partnership signifies a first for Thailand and stands as a vital, solid step that establishes a benchmark capable of driving the technology development process in a meaningful and concrete way. With our shared belief in driving and integrating the quantum technology development, we aim to extend this into functional prototypes for real industrial use, rather than remaining confined to conceptual frameworks or laboratory R&D, thereby maximizing benefits and propelling Thailand's technological capabilities to compete globally.”
The “Quantum AI & Intelligent Infrastructure Joint Research Collaboration” project encompasses four core pillars of collaboration, as follows:
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