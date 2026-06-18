TMD says light tremor felt after Tak earthquake

A 2.9-magnitude earthquake struck Mae Sot district in Tak province early on Thursday morning, with residents near the epicentre able to feel slight tremors, the Thai Meteorological Department said.

The department’s Earthquake Observation Division issued Announcement No. 1/2026 after detecting the quake in Mae Kasa subdistrict, Mae Sot district. The announcement was signed by Sugunyanee Yavinchan, Director-General of the Thai Meteorological Department.

According to the department, the earthquake occurred at 4.32am on June 18, 2026. Its epicentre was located at latitude 16.938 degrees north and longitude 98.710 degrees east, at a depth of 1 kilometre.

The department said the strongest impact near the epicentre was expected to be at level II on the Modified Mercalli Intensity scale, meaning people in the area may have felt slight shaking.

Officials added that the size and location of the earthquake did not meet the criteria for an emergency alert through the Cell Broadcast system.