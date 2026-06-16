OR and Bangchak cut Thai petrol, gasohol and diesel prices

TUESDAY, JUNE 16, 2026
|
Akarin Vibultangman
OR and Bangchak cut Thai petrol, gasohol and diesel prices

Petrol and gasohol prices fall by 1.20 baht per litre, while diesel drops by 1 baht at OR and Bangchak from June 16

Motorists in Thailand are paying less at the pump after PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc, or OR, and Bangchak Corporation Plc announced a new round of fuel price cuts, effective from June 16, 2026.

The latest adjustment reduces petrol and all types of gasohol by 1.20 baht per litre, while diesel prices have been cut by 1 baht per litre. The move applies to retail fuel prices in Bangkok, excluding local maintenance tax.

Following the adjustment, petrol and gasohol prices are:

  • Petrol: 50.69 baht per litre
  • OR Super Power Gasohol 95: 50.99 baht per litre
  • Bangchak Gasohol 98+: 53.44 baht per litre
  • Gasohol 95: 41.10 baht per litre
  • Gasohol 91: 40.73 baht per litre
  • Gasohol E20: 36.10 baht per litre
  • Gasohol E85: 32.04 baht per litre

Diesel prices are:

  • OR Super Power Diesel: 54.25 baht per litre
  • Standard diesel: 38.80 baht per litre
  • Diesel B20: 33.80 baht per litre
  • Bangchak Hi Premium Diesel Plus: 54.25 baht per litre
  • Bangchak Hi Diesel S: 38.80 baht per litre
  • Bangchak Diesel B20: 33.80 baht per litre

The reduction offers some relief to motorists after recent movements in domestic pump prices, including a price increase on June 9 following an earlier reduction on June 6.

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy