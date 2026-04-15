Thailand reassures US investors as tariffs become new normal

Thailand has moved to reassure American investors that it remains a stable and strategic investment destination, as US business leaders warned that reciprocal tariffs are likely to become the “new normal” in the global economy for at least the next two to three years.

A Finance Ministry source said on Wednesday (April 15) that Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, accompanied by Natthawut Thammasiri, deputy director of the Fiscal Policy Office, held talks with the US Chamber of Commerce during the 2026 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund in Washington, DC on April 14.

The US Chamber of Commerce, which represents the American private sector, is seen as a key strategic channel for Thailand in communicating with US businesses, attracting foreign direct investment and expanding cooperation in technology.