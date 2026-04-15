Thailand reassures US investors as tariffs become new normal

Thailand has moved to reassure American investors that it remains a stable and strategic investment destination, as US business leaders warned that reciprocal tariffs are likely to become the “new normal” in the global economy for at least the next two to three years.
A Finance Ministry source said on Wednesday (April 15) that Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, accompanied by Natthawut Thammasiri, deputy director of the Fiscal Policy Office, held talks with the US Chamber of Commerce during the 2026 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund in Washington, DC on April 14.
The US Chamber of Commerce, which represents the American private sector, is seen as a key strategic channel for Thailand in communicating with US businesses, attracting foreign direct investment and expanding cooperation in technology.
During the discussion, representatives of the US Chamber of Commerce shared their assessment of the global economic outlook, saying reciprocal tariffs, or trade tariffs, are expected to remain a defining feature of the world economy over the next two to three years.
The assessment highlights the need for Thailand to continue trade negotiations in order to create policy clarity and shield its competitiveness amid rising uncertainty and volatility in global markets.
Ekniti used the meeting to build confidence among American investors, stressing that the current Thai government is highly stable and is placing top priority on expanding cooperation and investment between Thailand and the United States.
His message was aimed at reinforcing Thailand’s position as a dependable destination for long-term investment at a time when businesses are re-evaluating supply chains and market strategies in response to a tougher global trade environment.
According to the Finance Ministry source, Thailand’s current policy direction is focused on upgrading advanced technology and strengthening workforce skills in the industrial sector to ensure the country can meet the demands of the future global economy.
Representatives of the US Chamber of Commerce reaffirmed Thailand’s importance as a strategic location for American businesses and signalled their intention to continue expanding investment in the country.