Tourists rescued after flash floods strand trekking group in Mae Hong Son forest

A group of tourists stranded in a forest near Doi Lak Saen in Mae Sariang district were safely rescued after heavy rain triggered flash floods and left them unable to continue their trek.
Officials from the Mae Sariang Volunteer Defence Corps, working with Mae Sariang National Park officers and related agencies, launched a night-time rescue operation on Wednesday (June 3) after the tourists sent their GPS coordinates to authorities.
The tourists had been trekking in the forest when heavy downpours caused the Huai Pu River to rise rapidly. The sudden flash floods made it impossible for the group to move forward or safely cross the waterway.
Realising they were trapped, the tourists contacted officials and shared their location, allowing rescue teams to verify the coordinates before setting out to find them.
Rescue personnel located the group and found all members safe and unharmed. Initial reports said 18 tourists had been stranded, while later details from the operation referred to 13 people, comprising eight men and five women.
The group was escorted out of the forest and taken to the Mae Sariang Immigration Checkpoint, where officials checked that everyone was accounted for and in good condition. The tourists later continued their journeys back to their hometowns.
Mae Sariang District Chief Worasak Phanthong urged residents and tourists to take extra care when entering forest areas during the rainy season, warning that heavy rainfall can quickly trigger dangerous flash floods.
He advised travellers to study their entry and exit routes carefully, keep mobile phones fully charged, and carry a power bank so they can contact authorities in an emergency.