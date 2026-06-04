Tourists rescued after flash floods strand trekking group in Mae Hong Son forest

A group of tourists stranded in a forest near Doi Lak Saen in Mae Sariang district were safely rescued after heavy rain triggered flash floods and left them unable to continue their trek.

Officials from the Mae Sariang Volunteer Defence Corps, working with Mae Sariang National Park officers and related agencies, launched a night-time rescue operation on Wednesday (June 3) after the tourists sent their GPS coordinates to authorities.

Heavy rain cuts off trekking route

The tourists had been trekking in the forest when heavy downpours caused the Huai Pu River to rise rapidly. The sudden flash floods made it impossible for the group to move forward or safely cross the waterway.