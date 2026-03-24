February border trade plunges 28% as Thailand-Cambodia border trade falls to zero

Thailand’s border and transit trade in February 2026 totalled 139.442 billion baht, down 9.7% year on year, the Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) said.
Arada Fuangtong, Director-General of the DFT, said exports were valued at 75.648 billion baht (down 12.1%) and imports at 63.794 billion baht (down 6.7%), leaving Thailand with a trade surplus of 11.854 billion baht for the month.
For the first two months of 2026, border and transit trade totalled 300.577 billion baht (up 0.3%), with exports at 163.625 billion baht (down 0.3%) and imports at 136.952 billion baht (up 1.0%), producing a surplus of 26.673 billion baht.
Border trade with Thailand’s four neighbouring countries in February 2026 came to 62.145 billion baht, plunging 28.2% year on year. Exports were 35.230 billion baht (down 30.7%) and imports 26.915 billion baht (down 24.7%), leaving a surplus of 8.316 billion baht.
By partner, the DFT reported:
Key border export items in February included:
For the first two months of 2026, total border trade was 130.758 billion baht (down 23.3%), with exports at 73.978 billion baht (up 27.1%) and imports at 56.780 billion baht (down 17.7%).
Transit trade to third countries in February 2026 totalled 77.296 billion baht, up 13.9%, with exports at 40.417 billion baht (up 14.8%) and imports at 36.879 billion baht (up 12.9%).
Top transit destinations were:
Key transit export items in February included:
For the first two months of 2026, transit trade totalled 169.819 billion baht (up 31.4%), with exports at 89.647 billion baht (up 42.9%) and imports at 80.172 billion baht (up 20.5%).
Arada said that while transit trade continued to expand, border trade contracted sharply due to developments in neighbouring countries that disrupted cross-border movement, alongside broader cost pressures linked to higher energy and upstream inputs such as fertiliser and chemicals.