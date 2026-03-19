Malaysia says US trade pact no longer applies after tariff ruling

Malaysia has said its Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) with the United States is no longer applicable after a US Supreme Court ruling undermined the tariff regime that had supported the deal. Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Johari Abdul Ghani said on March 15 that the pact was not merely on hold but “null and void”, arguing that the court had rejected the blanket tariff approach tied to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

The economic stakes are significant. The US is Malaysia’s third-largest trading partner and second-largest export market, while the ART had been promoted as a way to protect exports and jobs in electrical and electronics, palm oil, rubber and other manufactured goods. Under the agreement signed on October 26, 2025, the US would maintain a 19% reciprocal tariff on Malaysian imports, with zero-tariff treatment for selected products. MATRADE said those exemptions covered 1,711 tariff lines worth about US$5.2 billion, or roughly 12% of Malaysia’s exports to the US in 2024.