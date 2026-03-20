Anutin signs urgent order to tighten oil trade controls and prevent fuel hoarding

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has signed Prime Minister’s Office Order No. 3/2026 on measures to address and prevent fuel shortages arising from the conflict in the Middle East.

The order states that the escalating conflict in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel and Iran has significantly reduced global energy production and exports, causing oil prices to surge rapidly and leading to fuel shortages at many service stations and oil depots in Thailand, with severe impacts on the daily lives of the public and on businesses.