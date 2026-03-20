Anutin formally appointed Thailand’s PM for second term

The Secretary-General of the House of Representatives then placed the royal command on the ceremonial pedestal table before the portrait of His Majesty the King.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul opened the floral offering tray, lit the ceremonial incense and candles, and paid homage before the portrait of His Majesty the King.





After acknowledging the royal command, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said:

“With the utmost respect beneath the dust of Your Majesty’s feet, on the occasion that Your Majesty has graciously issued the royal command appointing me, Mr Anutin Charnvirakul, to hold the office of prime minister, this is the highest blessing and encouragement of my life. My family and I shall uphold this royal graciousness above our heads. I shall be committed to performing my duties to the best of my ability, with honesty and integrity, adhering to the interests of the nation, for the wellbeing of the people and the enduring prosperity of Thailand, in fulfilment of the royal first command and in accordance with the intention of the Constitution in every respect. With deepest respect.”





The Royal Gazette has also published the announcement appointing the prime minister, stating that His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua has graciously commanded that it be announced:

Whereas the House of Representatives, at its meeting on March 19, 2026, resolved to approve the appointment of Mr Anutin Charnvirakul as prime minister by a vote of more than one-half of the total number of existing members of the House of Representatives,

by virtue of Section 158 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand, Mr Anutin Charnvirakul is hereby graciously appointed prime minister.