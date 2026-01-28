UTCC sees 2026 border trade topping 1.09tr baht

On the use of benefits under free trade agreements (FTAs), 64.5% said they were using such benefits more, while 7.2% said they used FTA benefits less.

What businesses worry about — and what they want from the state

Survey respondents said their main concerns were heightened tensions along Thailand’s borders, which could affect trade and transport stability; international economic and political uncertainty, which could influence the trade and investment climate as well as international relationships and policy; and issues of public-sector systems and governance, particularly corruption.

They said they want the government to help by reducing trade barriers and strengthening international cooperation; improving government regulations and processes; developing border payment systems; reducing customs steps and procedures; and ensuring good governance and stability in border areas.

2026 outlook

UTCC forecasts border and transit trade in 2026 at 1.09 trillion baht, up 2.56%. Imports are projected at 900 billion baht, up 4.57%.

Jiraphan Asawathanakul, vice-chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and chairman of the Border Trade Committee of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said the impact on border and transit trade still needs close monitoring. He said he believes the situation should return closer to normal in the long term, though short-term impacts will remain. Overall, he expects transit trade to expand more than border trade.

On trade value, he said there is potential to reach 2 trillion baht, as both border and transit partners still have confidence in Thai goods.

As for how border issues might affect Thai operators investing in neighbouring countries, he said it remains something to watch. Many investors have set up production there to use export-related incentives, and any decision to stay or relocate production would require careful study and could not be done immediately.

He added that Thailand may need to consider how to attract supply chains and encourage Thai private investors to invest domestically from upstream to downstream, including what kinds of incentives and support could be put in place.