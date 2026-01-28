SCG posts 2025 profit; proposes 5 baht dividend

SCG reported its full-year 2025 performance amid economic headwinds, with revenue from sales of 496,925 million baht and profit for the year of 14,075 million baht.

The group said it maintained a strong financial position, ending 2025 with cash on hand of 52,447 million baht, supported by stringent financial-discipline measures.

Given robust cash generation, the board resolved to propose to the annual general meeting an annual dividend for 2025 of 5.0 baht per share, totalling 6,000 million baht. The proposed payout represents 43% of profit for the year, which the board said was an appropriate level to provide shareholders with consistent investment returns.

SCG said it continued to focus on business restructuring alongside efficient cost management, while accelerating competitiveness across its businesses by deploying AI and robotics to cut costs and improve operational efficiency. It is also expanding higher value-added (HVA) products and services, “green” products such as low-carbon cement, and “smart value products” (SVP) that combine quality with value-for-money pricing.