SCG posts 2025 profit; proposes 5 baht dividend

SCG reported its full-year 2025 performance amid economic headwinds, with revenue from sales of 496,925 million baht and profit for the year of 14,075 million baht.
The group said it maintained a strong financial position, ending 2025 with cash on hand of 52,447 million baht, supported by stringent financial-discipline measures.
Given robust cash generation, the board resolved to propose to the annual general meeting an annual dividend for 2025 of 5.0 baht per share, totalling 6,000 million baht. The proposed payout represents 43% of profit for the year, which the board said was an appropriate level to provide shareholders with consistent investment returns.
SCG said it continued to focus on business restructuring alongside efficient cost management, while accelerating competitiveness across its businesses by deploying AI and robotics to cut costs and improve operational efficiency. It is also expanding higher value-added (HVA) products and services, “green” products such as low-carbon cement, and “smart value products” (SVP) that combine quality with value-for-money pricing.
SCG highlighted key outcomes from its 2025 financial-discipline measures:
These measures helped reduce net debt by 14,845 million baht. The group’s net debt-to-EBITDA ratio improved to 5.5 times from 6.3 times, while financial stability remained solid with year-end cash of 52,447 million baht.
SCG said sales volumes continued to grow across all businesses, but global and domestic economic pressures weighed on performance. It reported EBITDA of 51,249 million baht for 2025. The profit figure includes restructuring expenses, special items, and an inventory revaluation loss at SCGC. Excluding those items, SCG reported adjusted EBITDA of 55,012 million baht and profit for the year of 4,962 million baht.
Looking ahead, SCG said it remains confident it can continue strengthening its financial position while enhancing competitiveness across all businesses in 2026, even as the operating environment becomes more challenging.