CP AXTRA and Mowi Partner to Strengthen Thailand’s First End-to-End Premium Salmon Supply Chain

Bangkok: January 28, 2026 – CP AXTRA Public Company Limited (CP AXTRA), the operator of Asia’s leading wholesaler and retailer “Makro and Lotus’s,” has entered into a strategic collaboration with Mowi, the world’s largest producer of premium salmon, to strengthen Thailand’s premium salmon market through a fully integrated end-to-end supply chain, responding to growing demand for premium salmon in the Thai market.

The collaboration integrates Mowi’s global expertise in premium salmon sourcing with CP AXTRA’s leadership in fresh food, cold-chain warehouse management, and nationwide distribution network to elevate end-to-end quality standards, ensuring consistent freshness from farm to consumer.

Under the collaboration, Mowi (Thailand) Co., Ltd. has established a dedicated salmon pin-boning operation within CP AXTRA’s temperature-controlled Central Distribution Center (CDC) in Wang Noi, Ayutthaya. This marks a significant step in integrating upstream processing directly into CP AXTRA’s advanced cold-chain infrastructure, smart logistics systems, and end-to-end distribution, strengthening product quality control and preserving premium freshness throughout the supply chain.

From the CDC, Aro Gold x Mowi salmon products are efficiently distributed to Makro stores nationwide. This integrated model enhances inventory management flexibility while expanding Ready-to-Cook (RTC) and Ready-to-Eat (RTE) offerings to serve professional chefs, foodservice operators, and end consumers, with consistent quality and standards.