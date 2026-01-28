CP AXTRA and Mowi Partner to Strengthen Thailand’s First End-to-End Premium Salmon Supply Chain

Bangkok: January 28, 2026 – CP AXTRA Public Company Limited (CP AXTRA), the operator of Asia’s leading wholesaler and retailer “Makro and Lotus’s,” has entered into a strategic collaboration with Mowi, the world’s largest producer of premium salmon, to strengthen Thailand’s premium salmon market through a fully integrated end-to-end supply chain, responding to growing demand for premium salmon in the Thai market.
The collaboration integrates Mowi’s global expertise in premium salmon sourcing with CP AXTRA’s leadership in fresh food, cold-chain warehouse management, and nationwide distribution network to elevate end-to-end quality standards, ensuring consistent freshness from farm to consumer.
Under the collaboration, Mowi (Thailand) Co., Ltd. has established a dedicated salmon pin-boning operation within CP AXTRA’s temperature-controlled Central Distribution Center (CDC) in Wang Noi, Ayutthaya. This marks a significant step in integrating upstream processing directly into CP AXTRA’s advanced cold-chain infrastructure, smart logistics systems, and end-to-end distribution, strengthening product quality control and preserving premium freshness throughout the supply chain.
From the CDC, Aro Gold x Mowi salmon products are efficiently distributed to Makro stores nationwide. This integrated model enhances inventory management flexibility while expanding Ready-to-Cook (RTC) and Ready-to-Eat (RTE) offerings to serve professional chefs, foodservice operators, and end consumers, with consistent quality and standards.
“This collaboration strengthens our end-to-end approach to premium seafood in Thailand,” said Mr. Tanit Chearavanont, Group Chief Wholesale Business Officer, CP AXTRA. “By integrating production directly into our efficient distribution network, we enhance quality, consistency, and efficiency across the entire value chain, while accelerating growth in Fresh Food, Imported Premium, and Ready-to-Eat and Ready-to-Cook categories.”
“This collaboration allows us to bring Mowi’s global standards for quality, sustainability, and traceability directly into Thailand’s leading wholesale, retail network,” said Mr. Charlie Wu, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Mowi. “By producing exclusively for Makro’s within its distribution infrastructure, we ensure that every salmon product is handled under the highest international standards from farm to customer.”
The supply chain is further strengthened through a comprehensive cold-chain and logistics model operated by CJ Logistics, CP AXTRA’s strategic logistics partner. Through an integrated Total Control Tower (TCT) system, the partnership enhances end-to-end product preparation, storage, and distribution, enabling real-time visibility and operational control, and same-day dispatch. The multi-temperature distribution network, combined with digital logistics systems, ensures speed, precision, reliability, and freshness throughout the entire journey.
The Aro Gold x Mowi product range includes five SKUs, covering both pin-bone-removed salmon trims for foodservice operators and ready-to-use products for consumers, such as sashimi and skin-on and skin-off fillets. Positioned under CP AXTRA’s premium Aro Gold brand, the co-branded products reflect the Company’s commitment to delivering premium-quality salmon that meets international food safety standards at a value-for-money price point, with nationwide availability through Makro stores and Makro PRO online.