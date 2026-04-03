Gulf Edge partners Kore.ai to roll out enterprise AI solutions in Thailand

Gulf Development said the partnership is expected to improve operational efficiency for organisations in Thailand across industries including telecommunications, banking, insurance, healthcare and the public sector.

By leveraging advanced AI technologies, the collaboration aims to enhance customer experience, strengthen contact centre performance, raise employee productivity and streamline business processes through intelligent automation.

Gulf Edge will serve as the principal partner in Thailand, taking responsibility for market development, customer engagement, solution implementation, and ongoing service and long-term support.

Gulf Development explained that the partnership brings together the complementary strengths of both companies. Gulf Edge contributes its expertise in digital infrastructure, data centres and cloud services in Thailand, along with its capabilities in market development, service delivery and enterprise customer engagement.

Kore.ai, meanwhile, contributes a globally proven enterprise agentic AI platform, with strengths in seamless integration with enterprise systems, operation within a robust governance framework and the scalability needed for large-scale deployment.

Gulf Development said it is confident that the partnership will strengthen Gulf Edge’s position as a leading provider of enterprise cloud and AI solutions in Thailand, while enabling the company to seize new opportunities arising from the growing adoption of AI across sectors.

The collaboration is in line with the company’s strategy to future-proof the business through investment in high-growth digital technologies, particularly cloud and AI, which it sees as increasingly important to long-term competitiveness and operational efficiency, it added.

It also said the agreement reinforces its commitment to supporting Thailand’s shift towards a digital economy by delivering practical, enterprise-ready AI solutions capable of generating measurable business value.