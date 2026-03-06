GULF Sweeps 4 Major Awards at FinanceAsia Achievement Awards 2025

Gulf Development Public Company Limited (GULF), led by Ms. Bung-on Suttipattanakit (left), Executive Director, accepts multiple accolades at the FinanceAsia Achievement Awards 2025 held at Conrad Hong Kong Hotel. The awards were presented by Mr. Andrew Tjaardstra (right), Editor of FinanceAsia and The Corporate Treasurer. The honors recognize GULF’s landmark achievements, including the strategic GULF-INTUCH amalgamation, the successful procurement of syndicated loans, and the Green Loan financing for the GSA Data Center project. These awards underscore GULF’s commitment to sustainable growth and its mission to drive long-term value for shareholders.
Gulf Development Public Company Limited (GULF) has achieved remarkable success on the international stage, securing four prestigious awards from the FinanceAsia Achievement Awards 2025. This recognition underscores its leadership in regional finance and infrastructure. The company was awarded Best M&A Deal – Thailand and Best Infrastructure Deal – Thailand for the landmark strategic amalgamation between Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited and Intouch Holdings Company Limited (INTUCH), as well as Best Syndicated Loan Deal – Thailand for its US$4.2 billion loan facility. Furthermore, GULF secured the award for Best Structured Finance Deal – Thailand for the THB 7.295 billion green loan financing of GSA Data Center 01. These achievements reaffirm GULF’s commitment to sustainable growth and its vision to become a fully integrated energy and digital infrastructure leader, paving the way for long-term value creation.
The groundbreaking amalgamation with INTUCH has resulted in GULF achieving a market capitalization of approximately THB 740 billion (USD 23.5 billion). The transaction was honored for its complexity, innovation, and exceptional market performance, winning top awards in two major categories: Best M&A Deal (Thailand) and Best Infrastructure Deal (Thailand). Key financial advisors for this success were Bualuang Securities Public Company Limited and UBS AG, Singapore Branch.
GULF’s financial strength was also recognized with the Best Syndicated Loan Deal (Thailand) award for its US$4.2 billion long-term syndicated loan facility, which was the amalgamation financing. This substantial capital raising effort saw participation from several leading international financial institutions, including the DBS Bank Ltd (DBS), Standard Chartered Bank (SC), Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB), BNP Paribas (BNP), Maybank and Natixis. This achievement underscores the company’s robust financial structuring capabilities and reflects the market’s strong confidence in GULF, both domestically and internationally.
Furthermore, GULF demonstrated its commitment to establishing environmentally friendly digital infrastructure with Best Structured Finance Deal – Thailand for the GSA 01 Data Center Green Loan. As the first limited-recourse project finance for a data center in Thailand, this THB 7.295 billion facility reflects a shared goal of fostering environmentally responsible and future-ready digital development. The participation of the leading financial institutions namely United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB), Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC), Asian Development Bank (ADB), Bangkok Bank (BBL), Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), KASIKORNBANK (KBANK), and Kiatnakin Phatra Bank (KKP), demonstrate strong institutional confidence in GULF’s sustainability goals and its commitment to building a resilient digital backbone for the region.
The FinanceAsia Achievement Awards are widely recognized as one of the most distinguished accolades in Asia’s financial markets. The annual program celebrates excellence across the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, recognizing the accomplishments of key industry players and institutions. With over 1,000 submissions this year, the rigorous judging process covers two key categories—Deal Awards and House Awards—and is conducted by an independent Advisory Board of external experts, supported by the FinanceAsia editorial team.