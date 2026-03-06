GULF Sweeps 4 Major Awards at FinanceAsia Achievement Awards 2025

Gulf Development Public Company Limited (GULF), led by Ms. Bung-on Suttipattanakit (left), Executive Director, accepts multiple accolades at the FinanceAsia Achievement Awards 2025 held at Conrad Hong Kong Hotel. The awards were presented by Mr. Andrew Tjaardstra (right), Editor of FinanceAsia and The Corporate Treasurer. The honors recognize GULF’s landmark achievements, including the strategic GULF-INTUCH amalgamation, the successful procurement of syndicated loans, and the Green Loan financing for the GSA Data Center project. These awards underscore GULF’s commitment to sustainable growth and its mission to drive long-term value for shareholders.

Gulf Development Public Company Limited (GULF) has achieved remarkable success on the international stage, securing four prestigious awards from the FinanceAsia Achievement Awards 2025. This recognition underscores its leadership in regional finance and infrastructure. The company was awarded Best M&A Deal – Thailand and Best Infrastructure Deal – Thailand for the landmark strategic amalgamation between Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited and Intouch Holdings Company Limited (INTUCH), as well as Best Syndicated Loan Deal – Thailand for its US$4.2 billion loan facility. Furthermore, GULF secured the award for Best Structured Finance Deal – Thailand for the THB 7.295 billion green loan financing of GSA Data Center 01. These achievements reaffirm GULF’s commitment to sustainable growth and its vision to become a fully integrated energy and digital infrastructure leader, paving the way for long-term value creation.