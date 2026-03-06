Thai Products Going Global... Do You Think it is Just a Coincidence?

Behind the success stories in New York, London, or Tokyo is the intensive mission of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, to link opportunities and elevate the potential of Thai entrepreneurs on the international stage through four key missions covering every dimension of export.

Turning entrepreneurs into pros, the DITP does not just promote but focuses on developing full-scale potential, from digital technology to strategic planning, to keep pace with ever-changing global trade rules. It develops products through innovation, design, and creativity to ensure Thai goods stand out and capture the hearts of global consumers.

The DITP serves as a bridge to trade opportunities by expanding collaborative networks through over 58 overseas trade offices worldwide, opening new markets, matching businesses, and taking Thai brands to show their limitless potential on international trade stages.

Furthermore, it strengthens and supports the capabilities of Thai entrepreneurs from Startups and SMEs to large-scale businesses enabling them to adapt to a changing world. It promotes and empowers trade towards the global market to proudly declare "Made in Thailand" to the eyes of the world.

