TAIA targets 1.5m vehicle output in 2026; exports seen flat at 950,000

He said the policy allows export production to be counted as 1.5 vehicles for every one vehicle actually produced, while extending the export deadline to the middle of this year.

Industry urges policy continuity after the election

Looking ahead after the election, Suvachai said the sector hopes for a stable government that will maintain continuity in planned measures, including a scrappage-style scheme to trade in old cars for new ones.

He said continued policy support is needed to strengthen the automotive industry and stimulate demand in line with the large supply already in the market.

FTI: 2025 output beats target, but export production down

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) reported that vehicle production from January to December 2025 totalled 1,455,569 units, down 0.91% year-on-year, but above the target of 1,450,000.

Production for export stood at 956,230 units, accounting for 65.69% of total output, and fell 5.24% from 2024.

Domestic sales jump, but pick-ups remain weak

Domestic vehicle sales in December 2025 totalled 75,121 units, up 39% year-on-year, marking the first month in 33 months in which sales reached that level.

However, pick-up truck sales remained low at 14,965 units, which TAIA linked to tighter auto lending amid high household debt and sluggish domestic growth. FDI levels also remained low, the industry noted.