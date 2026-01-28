Cambodia to join Trump’s Board of Peace as founding member: Hun Manet

Khmer Times reported that Hun Manet, Cambodia’s prime minister, has reiterated that Cambodia will join US President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” as a founding member, without paying the US$1 billion fee that applies only to “permanent membership”.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Adm Samuel Paparo, Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, at the Peace Palace on the morning of January 26.

In a later statement, Hun Manet said Cambodia accepted Trump’s invitation on January 16, and stressed that joining for a three-year term carries no financial obligation.

He said Cambodia’s participation reflects goodwill, a commitment to peace and support for peacebuilding, pointing to the country’s long-standing contributions, including sending peacekeepers under UN missions.