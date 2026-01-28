Cambodia to join Trump’s Board of Peace as founding member: Hun Manet

Khmer Times reported that Hun Manet, Cambodia’s prime minister, has reiterated that Cambodia will join US President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” as a founding member, without paying the US$1 billion fee that applies only to “permanent membership”.
He made the remarks during a meeting with Adm Samuel Paparo, Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, at the Peace Palace on the morning of January 26.
In a later statement, Hun Manet said Cambodia accepted Trump’s invitation on January 16, and stressed that joining for a three-year term carries no financial obligation.
He said Cambodia’s participation reflects goodwill, a commitment to peace and support for peacebuilding, pointing to the country’s long-standing contributions, including sending peacekeepers under UN missions.
Addressing public confusion, he clarified that the US$1 billion payment is required only for long-term, permanent members.
During the meeting, Paparo thanked Hun Manet and said he was pleased to meet him again on his second visit to Cambodia.
He welcomed progress in US–Cambodia relations, particularly defence cooperation, and thanked the Cambodian government for allowing a US Navy ship to dock at the Samut Prakan base, describing it as evidence of deepening military ties.
Hun Manet responded by praising past military cooperation and said the recent docking was a tangible sign of the growing bilateral relationship.
He added that he believed ties between the two countries would continue to strengthen and expand.
He also thanked Trump for his role in promoting the Cambodia–Thailand ceasefire and for witnessing the signing of the “Kuala Lumpur Joint Statement” on October 26, 2025, in Malaysia.
Hun Manet briefed Paparo on developments along the Cambodian–Thai border, reaffirming Cambodia’s commitment to the ceasefire and the joint statement, and to resolving disputes peacefully under international law and existing treaties.
Paparo, in turn, said Trump continues to closely monitor the border situation and the implementation of the Kuala Lumpur Joint Statement.
He also highlighted the role of the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT), saying the United States supports continuing the mechanism and accelerating the JBC process for measuring and demarcating the border.