Thai supreme commander urges caution on Cambodia “peace feeler” claims

Gen Ukrit Boontanon, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, on Monday neither confirmed nor denied reports that Cambodia’s former deputy prime minister and defence minister, Tea Banh, had contacted Thai military leaders to propose peace talks.
Gen Ukrit was speaking to reporters who asked him to verify claims that Tea Banh—father of Cambodia’s current defence minister, Tea Seiha—had sought to reach out to Thai counterparts to offer further talks aimed at normalising ties between the two countries.
He did not dismiss the reports, but said any such approach would have to be examined in detail.
Gen Ukrit said statements and messages were less important than conduct on the ground.
“We have to consider everything together to judge whether we can believe them,” he said.
Asked about a video clip that allegedly shows Cambodian personnel stepping up provocations and harassment along the frontline—and whether it could signal a third round of clashes—Gen Ukrit said it should not be interpreted that way.
He said it was important to understand the situation after the ceasefire. Following the halt in fighting, Thai forces began deploying troops and installing defensive barriers and systems, and the other side would naturally do the same.
Once the situation stabilises, he said, the other side tends to become more confident and move closer to observe, study and inspect—behaviour he described as a normal development in frontline tensions.
He urged all sides to avoid actions that could provoke the other side or trigger anger or panic, adding that any reaction must be assessed based on multiple factors.
On fake news and misinformation, Gen Ukrit said discussions are ongoing across all relevant areas. Thailand, he said, is moving forward on multiple fronts simultaneously—diplomacy, information, military and the economy.
He added that preparations are also under way for talks at the Thai military level, including all service branches, with steps already mapped out on what proposals could be put forward.
For now, he said, the situation is being monitored and kept at a steady level, with Thailand prepared for all scenarios and able to respond in either direction if necessary. Thailand, he said, is not committed to only one approach, but is ready for both possibilities at this stage.
As for reports that Cambodian troops have adjusted their forces closer to the border, Gen Ukrit said he did not view it as a troop redeployment, but rather a change in behaviour.
After observing Thailand’s troop posture, he said, Cambodian forces would gradually step up and refine frontline military activity, effectively adjusting to match the deployment. How they see Thailand positioned, he said, is how they move in to observe and adapt.