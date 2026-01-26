Thai supreme commander urges caution on Cambodia “peace feeler” claims

He said it was important to understand the situation after the ceasefire. Following the halt in fighting, Thai forces began deploying troops and installing defensive barriers and systems, and the other side would naturally do the same.

Once the situation stabilises, he said, the other side tends to become more confident and move closer to observe, study and inspect—behaviour he described as a normal development in frontline tensions.

He urged all sides to avoid actions that could provoke the other side or trigger anger or panic, adding that any reaction must be assessed based on multiple factors.

Military coordinates across diplomacy, information, security and economy

On fake news and misinformation, Gen Ukrit said discussions are ongoing across all relevant areas. Thailand, he said, is moving forward on multiple fronts simultaneously—diplomacy, information, military and the economy.

He added that preparations are also under way for talks at the Thai military level, including all service branches, with steps already mapped out on what proposals could be put forward.

For now, he said, the situation is being monitored and kept at a steady level, with Thailand prepared for all scenarios and able to respond in either direction if necessary. Thailand, he said, is not committed to only one approach, but is ready for both possibilities at this stage.

Cambodia near-border activity seen as “behaviour change”, not troop build-up

As for reports that Cambodian troops have adjusted their forces closer to the border, Gen Ukrit said he did not view it as a troop redeployment, but rather a change in behaviour.

After observing Thailand’s troop posture, he said, Cambodian forces would gradually step up and refine frontline military activity, effectively adjusting to match the deployment. How they see Thailand positioned, he said, is how they move in to observe and adapt.