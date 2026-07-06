CP All files police complaint after viral 7-Eleven concert-ticket clash

Reseller claims fuel online backlash

The video triggered an immediate backlash online, with many users expressing support for the store employees and criticising the customer’s behaviour.

Several social media users alleged that the man was a ticket reseller, while others speculated that he could be linked to a group known online as “ticket-pressing mafias”, referring to scalpers accused of occupying convenience-store counters on major ticket-opening days to secure bulk tickets for resale.

However, those claims remain unverified. Any alleged link to previous “ticket mafia” incidents is still social-media speculation, with no official confirmation from authorities or relevant parties that the person involved is connected to earlier cases.

CP All apologises but backs staff

CP All apologised for the inconvenience and concern caused by the incident, saying it remained committed to providing polite and attentive service to customers.

At the same time, the company said it placed equal importance on protecting the rights, dignity and safety of all employees. It said good service must be based on mutual respect between customers and staff.

The company added that it would use the incident as a lesson to improve service guidelines and staff-protection measures, with the aim of creating a safe, friendly and fair service environment for all parties.

Public sides with frontline workers

Public reaction has been overwhelmingly supportive of the employees, with many social media users saying the incident showed that “the customer is not always right” when behaviour crosses into verbal abuse, intimidation or harassment.

The case has also reignited debate over concert-ticket reselling in Thailand, particularly the pressure placed on frontline retail workers during high-demand ticket sales.

The wider issue now goes beyond one failed booking. The viral dispute has become a test of how major service businesses respond when employees face aggressive customers in public-facing roles.