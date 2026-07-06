CP All files police complaint after viral 7-Eleven concert-ticket clash

CP All has filed a police complaint to protect the rights, dignity and safety of 7-Eleven employees after a viral video showed a customer verbally abusing staff during a concert-ticket booking dispute, turning an online row over ticket reselling into a wider debate over service-worker protection and customer behaviour.
The incident, which took place during a concert-ticket booking service at a 7-Eleven branch on July 4, 2026, quickly became one of the major trending stories over the weekend of July 4-5 after footage was widely shared on social media. CP All said it had reviewed the facts with relevant parties and found that language used in the incident may have damaged the reputation and dignity of its employees.
The company said it had proceeded with a police complaint under the legal process, stressing that the move was not intended to create conflict with customers, but to uphold the principle that employees must be treated with courtesy, respect and freedom from harassment.
The dispute reportedly began when a male customer tried to secure concert tickets through a 7-Eleven counter service but failed to obtain the tickets he wanted.
In the clip, the customer was seen berating counter staff, accusing them of not trying hard enough after the booking system failed to issue the tickets. He claimed other branches had been able to process bookings and said the failure at that branch had cost him hundreds of thousands of baht.
The man also reportedly threatened legal action and reacted aggressively towards other customers who intervened to defend the employees.
The video triggered an immediate backlash online, with many users expressing support for the store employees and criticising the customer’s behaviour.
Several social media users alleged that the man was a ticket reseller, while others speculated that he could be linked to a group known online as “ticket-pressing mafias”, referring to scalpers accused of occupying convenience-store counters on major ticket-opening days to secure bulk tickets for resale.
However, those claims remain unverified. Any alleged link to previous “ticket mafia” incidents is still social-media speculation, with no official confirmation from authorities or relevant parties that the person involved is connected to earlier cases.
CP All apologised for the inconvenience and concern caused by the incident, saying it remained committed to providing polite and attentive service to customers.
At the same time, the company said it placed equal importance on protecting the rights, dignity and safety of all employees. It said good service must be based on mutual respect between customers and staff.
The company added that it would use the incident as a lesson to improve service guidelines and staff-protection measures, with the aim of creating a safe, friendly and fair service environment for all parties.
Public reaction has been overwhelmingly supportive of the employees, with many social media users saying the incident showed that “the customer is not always right” when behaviour crosses into verbal abuse, intimidation or harassment.
The case has also reignited debate over concert-ticket reselling in Thailand, particularly the pressure placed on frontline retail workers during high-demand ticket sales.
The wider issue now goes beyond one failed booking. The viral dispute has become a test of how major service businesses respond when employees face aggressive customers in public-facing roles.