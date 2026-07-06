Thailand, Vietnam and ASEAN at risk from El Niño as heat and urban pressure intensify

Several parts of the world face the risk of severe drought in 2026, as research warns that Thailand, Vietnam and ASEAN could be hit hard by El Niño, driven by hot and humid weather, rapid urban expansion and dense populations.

The world is clearly facing climate disruption, with increasingly severe and unpredictable weather. In 2026, many countries are closely monitoring the formation of El Niño, which has the potential to develop into a super El Niño.

Such a phenomenon could expose many parts of the world to heatwaves, drought and water shortages, affecting people’s daily lives, agriculture, food production and the wider economy.

A research report by the University of Oxford titled “A globally comparable framework for heat risk assessment in cities” (2026) assessed heat risks in cities worldwide. It found that Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam ranked as the world’s highest-risk city, while Bangkok and Samut Prakan in Thailand ranked second and third, respectively.

Researchers said the risk did not come from high temperatures alone. It also resulted from hot and humid conditions that make it difficult for the human body to release heat, combined with the urban heat island effect, rapid urban growth, population density, and the large number of workers who have to work outdoors.

The risk is further heightened by the fact that these cities are major economic zones located in low-lying coastal areas, making them vulnerable to both heatwaves and flooding.