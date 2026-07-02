Ocean Temperatures Become Warmer Amid Record-Breaking El Nino

The Mediterranean Sea and the equatorial Pacific have been among the hardest hit, pushing marine ecosystems under severe stress. C3S data warns that with these rising temperatures are driving widespread coral bleaching and devastating mass die-offs of marine life.

Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College London, emphasised that while El Nino is a temporary phenomenon, climate change will continue to intensify unless fossil fuel emissions are drastically reduced.

C3S also highlighted that these superheated waters are intensifying global weather patterns. Increased evaporation is fuelling extreme rainfall, flash floods, and more powerful storm systems worldwide.

There is a 91% probability that global temperatures will exceed the Paris Agreement’s critical 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold within the next five years, a tipping point that could trigger irreversible climate impacts.

“The world is being pushed beyond its limits,” United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned.