Miss Grand Orlando and partner among Venezuela quake victims

The international pageant community is mourning the death of Skarlent Rodríguez, Miss Grand Orlando 2025, after she and her boyfriend were confirmed dead following the powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24.
Rodríguez, a Venezuelan model who represented Orlando in the Miss Grand Florida system, had been missing for several days with her boyfriend, José Castro, after the building where they were staying collapsed in Catia La Mar, in La Guaira state. Their deaths were later confirmed by relatives after an intensive search operation in one of the areas hardest hit by the disaster.
The U.S. Geological Survey said Venezuela was hit on June 24 by a pair of major earthquakes measuring magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 in northern Venezuela, west of Caracas. Reuters reported that the quakes caused widespread building collapses and triggered major rescue efforts in and around the capital and nearby coastal areas.
News of Rodríguez’s death sent shockwaves through the Miss Grand community, with Miss Grand Florida posting a tribute to the former titleholder. The organisation remembered her as a treasured member of its pageant family and praised the elegance, kindness, strength and grace she had shown both on and off the stage.
Miss Grand Florida also extended condolences to Rodríguez’s family, friends and loved ones, and urged supporters to keep them in their thoughts during the difficult period. The organisation said her legacy would live on among fellow contestants, judges, directors and members of the Miss Grand Florida family.
Miss Grand International also joined the mourning, saying it was deeply saddened by the death of Rodríguez following the Venezuela earthquake. The organisation offered condolences to her family, loved ones and all those affected by the disaster, while sending support to the Venezuelan people as they cope with the aftermath.
A GoFundMe campaign set up by the Rodríguez-Castro family said the couple were found on June 29 after days of searching. The family thanked those who helped share information, support the search and stand with them during the crisis. The fundraiser said it was intended to help cover funeral costs after the search and recovery process created heavy expenses for both families.
The same family appeal said Castro’s family had also suffered several losses in the earthquake, while Rodríguez’s family had been unable to work since receiving the news. It asked supporters who could not donate to help by sharing the campaign and remembering the lives of the couple.
Rodríguez had gained recognition in the Florida pageant scene through her Miss Grand Orlando 2025 title. She was described by pageant organisations and supporters as a bright presence whose smile, kindness and positive spirit left a strong impression on those who knew her.
Her death adds a deeply personal loss for the Miss Grand community to the wider tragedy unfolding in Venezuela, where rescue and recovery work continued after the June 24 earthquakes damaged buildings, displaced families and left many communities grieving.