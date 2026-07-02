Miss Grand Orlando and partner among Venezuela quake victims

The international pageant community is mourning the death of Skarlent Rodríguez, Miss Grand Orlando 2025, after she and her boyfriend were confirmed dead following the powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24.

Rodríguez, a Venezuelan model who represented Orlando in the Miss Grand Florida system, had been missing for several days with her boyfriend, José Castro, after the building where they were staying collapsed in Catia La Mar, in La Guaira state. Their deaths were later confirmed by relatives after an intensive search operation in one of the areas hardest hit by the disaster.

The U.S. Geological Survey said Venezuela was hit on June 24 by a pair of major earthquakes measuring magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 in northern Venezuela, west of Caracas. Reuters reported that the quakes caused widespread building collapses and triggered major rescue efforts in and around the capital and nearby coastal areas.

News of Rodríguez’s death sent shockwaves through the Miss Grand community, with Miss Grand Florida posting a tribute to the former titleholder. The organisation remembered her as a treasured member of its pageant family and praised the elegance, kindness, strength and grace she had shown both on and off the stage.