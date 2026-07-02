Thailand’s climate-smart rice keeps the world’s table fragrant

Thailand’s next great rice export may be resilience itself.

Across the country’s paddies, climate change is rewriting the old agricultural calendar. Sudden floods, longer dry spells and hotter growing seasons are turning rice farming into a test of science as much as tradition. Thailand’s answer is not retreat, but reinvention.

At the centre of this shift is the Thai Rice: Strengthening Climate-Smart Rice Farming Project, a €118 million initiative running from 2024 to 2028. The programme aims to help 253,400 Thai rice farmers adopt climate-smart practices and reduce emissions by 2.44 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent by 2028, with support from partners including the Green Climate Fund, Germany’s BMZ, GIZ Thailand, the Rice Department, BAAC and the International Rice Research Institute.

The science is already moving from laboratory to field. Thai researchers have showcased rice varieties designed for heat tolerance, drought resistance, flood resistance, salinity tolerance, pest resistance and cooking quality suited to consumer demand. In other words, the rice of the future must do more than survive a difficult climate; it must still belong on the plate.

That balance is Thailand’s quiet advantage. A climate-smart grain is useful only if it can still carry the perfume of jasmine rice, soften beside a green curry, and satisfy households from Bangkok to Berlin. Thai innovation is therefore not chasing yield alone. It is defending flavour, texture and trust.