Commerce Ministry teams up with rice exporters to reach 7m-tonne target

The Commerce Ministry is working closely with Thai rice exporters to drive rice exports towards the 2026 target of 7 million tonnes, Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun said.
Suphajee said she had held talks with the Thai Rice Exporters Association to monitor the rice trade and market situation, as well as discuss ways to push Thai rice exports.
She said exports remain a key mechanism for generating purchase orders to absorb rice output and support income for Thai farmers.
Although the global rice market faces challenges this year from intense competition and global uncertainty, Thai rice continues to be recognised for its quality, production standards and reliable delivery, she said.
Suphajee said she had instructed the Department of Foreign Trade and the Department of International Trade Promotion to coordinate with commercial attaches worldwide to promote Thai rice in high-potential markets.
The ministry will also work proactively with the private sector to expand trade opportunities in major global markets.
The Commerce Ministry is focusing on expanding Thai rice exports to Africa and Latin America, where import demand is expected to continue rising.
Thailand will seek to make better use of existing free trade agreements with trading partners such as Peru and Chile to strengthen the competitiveness of Thai rice in these regions.
Suphajee said talks would soon be held with a Peruvian minister to improve practical use of the FTA, following earlier discussions with ambassadors and charges d’affaires from Latin American countries on joint efforts to promote Thai rice exports.
She added that relevant agencies had been instructed to move forward on long-term measures to strengthen the competitiveness of Thai rice.
These include developing rice varieties that meet global market demand, expanding into new markets and managing risks from El Niño, which could affect rice production in the future.
The ministry will also coordinate with relevant agencies to improve support measures for farmers and strengthen the country’s rice-production security.
Despite the Middle East conflict causing Thai rice exports to Iraq, a key market in the region, to slow since March, rising regional tensions and the risk of drought linked to El Niño have prompted several countries to accelerate rice imports to support food security.
As a result, Thailand has still been able to expand exports to other markets, particularly in Asia and Africa.
Chookiat Ophaswongse, honorary president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, said the global rice market this year remains sensitive and fast-changing.
He said world rice prices had risen significantly from around US$320-340 per tonne late last year to around US$480 per tonne at present, partly due to concerns over El Niño and food security.
This has encouraged several countries to increase rice imports, particularly the Philippines and Malaysia, which have placed large orders.
Although Iraq, Thailand’s top rice export market, has been affected by regional conflict and slower deliveries, Chookiat said exports were expected to return to normal once the situation eases.
Meanwhile, several other countries have turned to Thai rice to meet global market demand. Domestic demand for broken rice in the animal-feed industry has also increased because of a shortage of feed corn, helping support Thai rice prices.
Chookiat also proposed that Thailand negotiate for a larger export quota for head rice to the European market, as Thailand exports more head rice than broken rice to Europe.
The Commerce Ministry said it would raise the issue with the European side.
Arada Fuangtong, Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade, said the department is accelerating proactive measures under government policy and the direction of the deputy prime minister and commerce minister to promote Thai rice exports continuously.
The department is working to expand markets across Asia, Europe, the Americas and Oceania to reduce dependence on any single market and stimulate orders to absorb Thai rice output.
This work will be driven through public-private cooperation mechanisms.
Arada said the Department of Foreign Trade would speed up government-to-government rice sales negotiations with China’s COFCO for another 460,000 tonnes.
The department also plans to lead public and private sector delegations to meet key rice importers to build confidence and expand Thai rice export markets.
The department recently visited rice-importing agencies in South Korea from June 7-10, 2026.
It also plans to visit the Philippines and Malaysia in early August, while Thai Hom Mali rice and premium rice operators will be taken to Guangzhou in July to hold business talks with Chinese importers.
Arada said the department was confident that proactive action, combined with close cooperation between the public and private sectors, would help maintain the competitiveness of Thai rice and support the 2026 export target of 7 million tonnes.
From January to May 2026, Thailand exported 2.74 million tonnes of rice, down 10.75% from the same period last year.
However, Thailand has still managed to expand rice exports to Africa and Asia, the country’s two most important rice export regions.
Both regions still have strong growth potential despite challenging global market conditions, reflecting continued confidence in the quality of Thai rice and Thailand’s position as a major producer and exporter of high-quality rice.