Commerce Ministry teams up with rice exporters to reach 7m-tonne target

The Commerce Ministry is working closely with Thai rice exporters to drive rice exports towards the 2026 target of 7 million tonnes, Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun said.

Suphajee said she had held talks with the Thai Rice Exporters Association to monitor the rice trade and market situation, as well as discuss ways to push Thai rice exports.

She said exports remain a key mechanism for generating purchase orders to absorb rice output and support income for Thai farmers.

Although the global rice market faces challenges this year from intense competition and global uncertainty, Thai rice continues to be recognised for its quality, production standards and reliable delivery, she said.

Suphajee said she had instructed the Department of Foreign Trade and the Department of International Trade Promotion to coordinate with commercial attaches worldwide to promote Thai rice in high-potential markets.

The ministry will also work proactively with the private sector to expand trade opportunities in major global markets.