Eight monks killed, 13 injured after 11-year-old allegedly crashes pickup into pilgrimage group in Mukdahan

Death toll rises at hospital

The injured monks were rushed to Mukdahan Hospital and nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Authorities initially confirmed five deaths at the scene before later reporting that three more monks had died in hospital. The bodies were taken to Mukdahan Hospital as officials worked to contact relatives.

A highway police officer who came across the scene said he first thought it might have been an emergency drill after seeing many monks injured by the roadside, but quickly realised it was a major accident and helped coordinate rescue efforts.

Boy allegedly took pickup from home

Initial inquiries found that the pickup had allegedly been taken from the boy’s family home without permission.

The boy’s grandmother, Thongyun Pikunsri, 72, told authorities that her grandson had special needs and took the vehicle from home in the morning. She said she did not know where he was going and had alerted police to help intercept the pickup.

She later learned that the vehicle had reportedly passed through the Na Kham Noi checkpoint while heading towards Mukdahan town before crashing into the monks near Ban Na Wiang Kae.

Police investigate circumstances

Police have taken the boy to Mueang Mukdahan Police Station as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Authorities are expected to examine how the boy gained access to the vehicle, the route he took before the collision and whether any additional factors contributed to the accident.