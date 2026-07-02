Myanmar stresses responsibility to maintain ASEAN relations

Myanmar will continue to engage with ASEAN and will attend the bloc’s meetings if invited, Presidential Office spokesperson Dr Khaing Khaing Soe said, while insisting the country had not failed in its responsibility to maintain friendly relations with the regional grouping.
Speaking at a press briefing in Nay Pyi Taw on June 30, Dr Khaing Khaing Soe was responding to a question on whether Myanmar would take part in the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in July and the ASEAN Summit in November.
She said Myanmar’s participation would depend not only on whether an invitation was extended, but also on the level of representation.
“If we receive an invitation, we will attend,” she said.
Dr Khaing Khaing Soe added that Myanmar had never neglected its responsibility to maintain friendly relations with ASEAN and had consistently taken part in the bloc’s meetings.
She pointed to Myanmar’s participation in the 48th ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Cebu, the Philippines, on 7–8 May 2026, where the country was represented by a delegation led by U Hau Khan Sum, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Cebu meetings covered regional energy and food security, the safety of ASEAN nationals in the Middle East, the impact of geopolitical tensions on oil supplies and prices, progress in ASEAN Community-building, and cooperation with external partners.
Myanmar’s delegation also briefed the meetings on the country’s political developments, the new government’s priorities and Myanmar’s continued participation in ASEAN Community-building.
Ahead of the summit, the delegation joined several ministerial and council-level meetings, including the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the ASEAN Political-Security Community Council, the ASEAN Coordinating Council and the Joint ASEAN Foreign and Economic Ministers’ Meeting.