Myanmar stresses responsibility to maintain ASEAN relations

Myanmar will continue to engage with ASEAN and will attend the bloc’s meetings if invited, Presidential Office spokesperson Dr Khaing Khaing Soe said, while insisting the country had not failed in its responsibility to maintain friendly relations with the regional grouping.

Speaking at a press briefing in Nay Pyi Taw on June 30, Dr Khaing Khaing Soe was responding to a question on whether Myanmar would take part in the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in July and the ASEAN Summit in November.

She said Myanmar’s participation would depend not only on whether an invitation was extended, but also on the level of representation.