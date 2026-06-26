Thai customs seize B23m cash hidden in snack boxes at Mae Sai border

Mae Sai customs officers in Chiang Rai have seized more than 23 million baht in cash allegedly hidden inside parcel boxes in a private car heading towards Tachileik in Myanmar.
The vehicle, bearing Myanmar registration plates, was searched on June 23, 2026. Officers found Thai 1,000-baht banknotes worth a total of 23,023,000 baht concealed inside two cardboard boxes labelled as fish-strip and potato products.
The incident took place in the outbound vehicle lane at the first Mae Sai border checkpoint, about 20 metres from the Thai-Myanmar border. The car was being driven by a 31-year-old Myanmar national, who had already completed outbound passport procedures with Chiang Rai immigration officers.
Authorities said the cash had not been authorised by an exchange-control officer and had not been declared to customs before being taken out of the kingdom.
Officers initially seized the money as evidence and arrested the driver for further investigation and legal proceedings.
The alleged act is regarded as an attempt to smuggle Thai currency out of the kingdom without completing customs procedures. Authorities said it constitutes an offence under Sections 242 and 252 of the Customs Act B.E. 2560, in conjunction with Section 80 of the Criminal Code, as well as Sections 8 and 8 bis of the Exchange Control Act B.E. 2485.