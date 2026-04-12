Customs Department steps up fight against e-waste smuggling

The Customs Department has intensified its drive against transnational syndicates smuggling electronic waste into the country, widening joint inspections with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) after the March 10 seizure of 18 suspicious containers at Laem Chabang Port exposed how hazardous cargo was being disguised as scrap.

The case followed intelligence shared by the Basel Action Network (BAN) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and officials say 714 suspicious containers were impounded between April 2025 and March 2026.

The March 10 inspection was carried out by the Customs Department, DSI and the Pollution Control Department, with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Suchart Chomklin joining the operation at Laem Chabang in Chon Buri. Authorities say the latest push is aimed at keeping hazardous waste out of the country.